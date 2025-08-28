genXy

The Daily Whatever, Aug 28: Freaky Thursday!
Lawrence and Dana spill 46 years of tea... on each other
  
Lawrence Winnerman
Dana DuBois
, and 
Karen Marie Shelton
2
1:01:29
The Daily Whatever, Aug 27
What happens when faith becomes a blueprint for authoritarianism?
  
Lawrence Winnerman
Dana DuBois
, and 
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
2
1:04:46
The Daily Whatever, August 26: Masculine Sexual Identity
Technical difficulties tried to stop us, but we made it happen!
  
Lawrence Winnerman
GenXy
Dana DuBois
Nick Paro
, and 
Jacob Summers
1
40:44
The Daily Whatever, August 25th: AI & Empathy
Using AI wisely as a cultural translator - and can it really do your Tarot reading?
  
Lawrence Winnerman
Dana DuBois
, and 
Ariel Meadow Stallings
3
1:06:46
I Went on My First First Date in Over Six Years
(I’m not actually sure it was a date.)
  
Dana DuBois
5
This Week on The Daily Whatever Show
Join us Live every weekday at 10am ET/7am PT, and on Saturdays at noon ET/9am PT
  
Dana DuBois
Lawrence Winnerman
, and 
GenXy
4
The Daily Whatever, Aug 23: GenX Feminist Hot Takes with Ally Hamilton
A fascinating podcast despite the technological meltdowns...
  
Dana DuBois
Lawrence Winnerman
Ally Hamilton
, and 
GenXy
4
1:39:24
The Daily Whatever, Aug 22: Fucked-up Friday with Ellie Leonard!
A recording from Dana DuBois's live video
  
Dana DuBois
Lawrence Winnerman
, and 
Ellie Leonard
8
1:01:00
The genXy Summer Pledge Drive
Our pledge drive runs through September 21--and till then, you can support us for as little as $1/year!
  
Dana DuBois
Lawrence Winnerman
, and 
GenXy
6
The Daily Whatever, Aug 21: On Obergefell
Join us every weekday at 10am ET/7a PT and on Saturdays at noon ET/9am PT
  
Dana DuBois
Lawrence Winnerman
Mr. Troy Ford
, and 
GenXy
2
1:07:09
The Daily Whatever, Aug 20: What Are We All Writing? (with Melissa Corrigan and Nick Paro)
Above and beyond all else: we are here on Substack as storytellers. So let's share our stories.
  
Dana DuBois
Lawrence Winnerman
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
Nick Paro
, and 
GenXy
5
1:00:12
My Kids Don’t Even Know What a “Gay Wedding” Is
To them, it’s ordinary. To me, it’s fragile history.
  
Dana DuBois
11
