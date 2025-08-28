Subscribe
The Daily Whatever, Aug 28: Freaky Thursday!
Lawrence and Dana spill 46 years of tea... on each other
Aug 28
•
Lawrence Winnerman
,
Dana DuBois
, and
Karen Marie Shelton
31
2
1:01:29
The Daily Whatever, Aug 27
What happens when faith becomes a blueprint for authoritarianism?
Aug 28
•
Lawrence Winnerman
,
Dana DuBois
, and
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
32
2
1:04:46
The Daily Whatever, August 26: Masculine Sexual Identity
Technical difficulties tried to stop us, but we made it happen!
Aug 26
•
Lawrence Winnerman
,
GenXy
,
Dana DuBois
,
Nick Paro
, and
Jacob Summers
18
1
40:44
The Daily Whatever, August 25th: AI & Empathy
Using AI wisely as a cultural translator - and can it really do your Tarot reading?
Aug 25
•
Lawrence Winnerman
,
Dana DuBois
, and
Ariel Meadow Stallings
31
3
1:06:46
I Went on My First First Date in Over Six Years
(I’m not actually sure it was a date.)
Aug 25
•
Dana DuBois
22
5
This Week on The Daily Whatever Show
Join us Live every weekday at 10am ET/7am PT, and on Saturdays at noon ET/9am PT
Aug 25
•
Dana DuBois
,
Lawrence Winnerman
, and
GenXy
13
4
The Daily Whatever, Aug 23: GenX Feminist Hot Takes with Ally Hamilton
A fascinating podcast despite the technological meltdowns...
Aug 24
•
Dana DuBois
,
Lawrence Winnerman
,
Ally Hamilton
, and
GenXy
33
4
1:39:24
The Daily Whatever, Aug 22: Fucked-up Friday with Ellie Leonard!
A recording from Dana DuBois's live video
Aug 22
•
Dana DuBois
,
Lawrence Winnerman
, and
Ellie Leonard
40
8
1:01:00
The genXy Summer Pledge Drive
Our pledge drive runs through September 21--and till then, you can support us for as little as $1/year!
Aug 22
•
Dana DuBois
,
Lawrence Winnerman
, and
GenXy
15
6
The Daily Whatever, Aug 21: On Obergefell
Join us every weekday at 10am ET/7a PT and on Saturdays at noon ET/9am PT
Aug 21
•
Dana DuBois
,
Lawrence Winnerman
,
Mr. Troy Ford
, and
GenXy
28
2
1:07:09
The Daily Whatever, Aug 20: What Are We All Writing? (with Melissa Corrigan and Nick Paro)
Above and beyond all else: we are here on Substack as storytellers. So let's share our stories.
Aug 20
•
Dana DuBois
,
Lawrence Winnerman
,
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
,
Nick Paro
, and
GenXy
37
5
1:00:12
My Kids Don’t Even Know What a “Gay Wedding” Is
To them, it’s ordinary. To me, it’s fragile history.
Aug 20
•
Dana DuBois
23
11
