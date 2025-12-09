genXy

Palantalk, E16: AI Dating Gone Rogue with Dana DuBois

A recording from Dana DuBois and Banner & Backbone Media's live video
Dana DuBois
Banner & Backbone Media
Shane Yirak
Nick Paro
Dec 09, 2025

Huge thanks to

Nick Paro
and
Shane Yirak
for inviting me as a guest on Palantalk today to talk about my recent essay, Facebook’s Dating AI Tried to Send Me on a Date With a Man Who Didn’t Exist.

I joined the Palantalk podcast today to talk about this story, not because it’s wild (it is), but because it’s important. When an AI system can fabricate a man, a concert, and a real-world meetup, women’s safety becomes a testing ground.

If you believe this deserves wider attention, please restack the story. And if you know anyone in media who covers AI, tech accountability, or digital safety, I’d love an introduction. This needs sunlight.

Here’s the story:

Culture

Facebook’s Dating AI Tried to Send Me on a Date With a Man Who Didn’t Exist

Dana DuBois
Dec 3
Facebook’s Dating AI Tried to Send Me on a Date With a Man Who Didn’t Exist

“I have a match for you! Meet Ryan, age 50.”

Read full story

Thank you

Caro Henry
Beth Cruz
CLEAR Rule of Law
jybyky
Judith Evans
, and many others for tuning into my live video with
Nick Paro
Shane Yirak
Banner & Backbone Media
Discussion about this video

