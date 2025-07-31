genXy

genXy

Home
Podcast
Notes
Chat
Culture
Politics
Music
Parenting
Creative
Merch
Archive
Leaderboard
About

Merch

Dana DuBois
and
Lawrence Winnerman
are pleased to offer genuine
GenXy
merch, through Lawrence’s side-hustle, alpacalunch.com. Now you can wear your favorite Substack and morning show, and share your Whatever. pride!

Don’t forget: if you are a paid subscriber to genXy, you get a 25% off discount. Click through to this “paid only” page to get the link. 🔒

Whatever. Snapback Trucker Cap — $20

Show your Whatever pride with this six-panel trucker cap with a mesh back. The snapback cap is one-size-fits-all, and will be a comfy and classic choice for a perfect day in the sun. This machine-embroidered trucker cap comes in classic genXy brand colors. $20. BUY NOW»

genXy Stickers — $5

C’mon, man! Who doesn’t love stickers? For five dollars, you get a sheet of five genXy bubble-free vinyl stickers to put all over your shit. $5 BUY NOW»

Whatever. genXy 15oz Mug — $15

Whatever genXy 15oz mug in right and left profileWhatever genXy 15oz mug in right and left profile
Whatever. genXy 15oz mug

The Daily Whatever is a morning show, and what good is a morning show without coffee? Now you can sip your java or tea in style with a certified original genXy Whatever. coffee mug. This 15oz ceramic mug is lead and BPA-free material and is dishwasher and microwave-safe. $15 BUY NOW»

Whatever. genXy Unisex T-Shirt — starts at $24.99

Whatever. genXy T-Shirts in white, grey, asphalt, green, maroon, and oxbloodWhatever. genXy T-Shirts in white, grey, asphalt, green, maroon, and oxbloodWhatever. genXy T-Shirts in white, grey, asphalt, green, maroon, and oxblood
Whatever. genXy T-Shirts in white, grey, asphalt, green, maroon, and oxbloodWhatever. genXy T-Shirts in white, grey, asphalt, green, maroon, and oxbloodWhatever. genXy T-Shirts in white, grey, asphalt, green, maroon, and oxblood
Whatever. genXy T-shirts in six colors, including olive.


You’re a Whatever, and don’t you want to let everyone know? Now you can with these awesome Whatever. t-shirts. Available in six colors: Oxblood, Maroon, Asphalt, Olive, Heather Grey, and White. Starts at $24.99 BUY NOW»

Whatever. genXy Women’s T-Shirt — Starts at $26.50

Whatever. genXy Women’s T-Shirt — Starts at $26.50Whatever. genXy Women’s T-Shirt — Starts at $26.50Whatever. genXy Women’s T-Shirt — Starts at $26.50
Whatever. genXy Women’s T-Shirt — Starts at $26.50Whatever. genXy Women’s T-Shirt — Starts at $26.50Whatever. genXy Women’s T-Shirt — Starts at $26.50
Whatever. genXy Women’s T-Shirt — Starts at $26.50Whatever. genXy Women’s T-Shirt — Starts at $26.50
Whatever. genXy Women’s T-Shirt — Starts at $26.50

You’re a Whatever, and don’t you want to let everyone know? Now you can with these awesome Whatever. t-shirts. Available in eight colors: White, Heather Stone, Athletic Heather, Heather Blue Lagoon, Leaf, Heather Mauve, Dark Grey Heather, and Black. Same back design as the unisex tee. Starts at $26.50 BUY NOW»

Whatever. genXy Unisex Hoodie — Starts at $50

Whatever. genXy Unisex Hoodie — Starts at $50Whatever. genXy Unisex Hoodie — Starts at $50Whatever. genXy Unisex Hoodie — Starts at $50
Whatever. genXy Unisex Hoodie — Starts at $50Whatever. genXy Unisex Hoodie — Starts at $50
Whatever. genXy Unisex Hoodie — Starts at $50Whatever. genXy Unisex Hoodie — Starts at $50
Whatever. genXy Unisex Hoodie — Starts at $50

You’re a Whatever, and don’t you want to let everyone know? Now you can with these awesome Whatever. hoodie. Available in six colors: White, Heather Dark Grey, Athletic Heather, Military Green, Maroon, and Black. Same back design as the unisex tee. Starts at $50. BUY NOW»

Whatever. genxy Tote Bag — $25

The iconic genXy Whatever Tote Bag
The iconic genXy Whatever Tote Bag

You’ve got shit, and you need to tote it around—why not do it in the stylish and iconic genXy Whatever. tote bag? $25 BUY NOW»

I’m a Whatever Magnet — $4.50

It’s a fridge magnet! $4.50 BUY NOW»

genXy Custom Burgundy Unisex Zip Hoodie — Starts at $54

genXy Custom Burgundy Unisex Zip Hoodie — Starts at $54
genXy Custom Burgundy Unisex Zip Hoodie — Starts at $54

Meet the custom genXy zip hoodie—a must-have for everyday wear. Garment dyed in our signature burgundy and crafted from 95% recycled polyester, it combines sustainability with style. Soft both inside and out, this unisex hoodie offers a relaxed fit with drop shoulders. Plus, it’s designed to last, keeping you cozy and fashionable for years to come. Sizes 2XS—6XL. Starts at $54. BUY NOW»

Embroidered genXy Unisex Heavy Zip Hoodie — Starts at $42

Embroidered genXy Unisex Heavy Zip Hoodie — Starts at $42Embroidered genXy Unisex Heavy Zip Hoodie — Starts at $42Embroidered genXy Unisex Heavy Zip Hoodie — Starts at $42
Embroidered genXy Unisex Heavy Zip Hoodie — Starts at $42Embroidered genXy Unisex Heavy Zip Hoodie — Starts at $42
Embroidered genXy Unisex Heavy Zip Hoodie — Starts at $42

Designed with style and comfort in mind, this hoodie will quickly become your new favorite. It’s made from soft 50/50 poly-cotton blend fleece inside and outside, with a sturdy metal zipper, convenient front pockets, and a hood with color-matched drawstrings. Embroidered genXy logo. Sizes S—5XL. Starts at $42. BUY NOW»

Embroidered genXy Distressed Dad Hat — $24

genXy Distressed Dad Hat — $24genXy Distressed Dad Hat — $24genXy Distressed Dad Hat — $24
genXy Distressed Dad Hat — $24genXy Distressed Dad Hat — $24
genXy Distressed Dad Hat — $24

Expand your headwear collection with this fashionable dad hat. Please note that the hat is distressed, not your dad. Although, maybe he is? We don’t know him. With a slightly distressed brim and crown fabric, it’ll add just the right amount of edge to your look. 100% pre-shrunk cotton twill. Embroidered genXy logo. One size. $24. BUY NOW»

© 2025 GenXy
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture