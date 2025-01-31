genXy

We are genXy.

We’re not just here to respond to GenX stories in the news.

We’re here to shape the narrative about what it means to be GenX now—late-ish in life, and finally coming into our own.

Subscribe to genXy

genXy explores the joys, pitfalls, and opportunities of our shared experience as the overlooked generation. We aim to lead the conversation on GenX relationships, career, music, politics, aging, and fun. Brazenly liberal. Pro Oxford Comma. Hate Nazis.

Dana DuBois 

@danadubois
GenX word nerd in the Pacific Northwest. Loves live music, karaoke, ectomorphs, monogamy, sinewy forearms, semi-colons, making out, bourbon, my two amazing teens, and Oxford commas. Dislikes the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

genxy

@genxy1
genXy produces the beloved morning show, The Daily Whatever, and features writing from Dana DuBois and Lawrence Winnerman.

Lawrence Winnerman 

@lwinner
GenXy. Gay AF 🏳️‍🌈. Bengal cat herder 🐈‍⬛🐈. Sci-fi schemer. EDM, TSwift, Lizzo, Chappell Roan, Beyoncé on repeat. Fighting Nazis with snark and cheap tees at alpacalunch.com.

Brandon Ellrich

@brandonellrich
I write to try to get the screaming lambs in my head to shut up. I'm a gay man living alone in the rural Midwest, so the lambs are pretty loud.
