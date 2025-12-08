genXy

Luca
14h

I always knew I wanted to be a transgender woman, but I grew up in the 80s/90s and the realities of that experience were much different then than they are today. I never considered it as a valid lifestyle until well into adulthood and even then, I never felt brave enough to fully embrace and commit to the identity I wanted.

Once I reached puberty I knew I was attracted to women and felt no chemistry towards masculinity. But I knew I also wasn’t even remotely interested in being a boyfriend or a husband so I never dated. Even well into my thirties there was no thought given to even considering a transgender partner. I don’t know if it was the parts I was more concerned about, or the fear over assumptions that I’d be paring with someone as messed up as me.

Now, into my mid-40s, I absolutely would date a trans woman. I’ve since had exposure to other people like me and discovered that I do feel chemistry, and that I don’t really care about parts.

So, yeah. I was a transgender person who was also transphobic… in the literal sense of the word that I feared people like me.

But you can’t really fight your chemistry. If you’ve met a bunch of transgender people but still don’t feel the spark, that’s not something you can help. I believe that true transphobia involves a choice, even if usually that choice involves avoidance and ignorance.

Patrick: Restacks for Truth,
15h

A wonderful piece. It’s interesting, as I myself often seem to embody equal parts your perspective and your daughter’s.

Still, there are often times where I fully embody your daughter’s view, while understanding your boundaries assessment and, yet, other times where it seems to flip.

The gendercentrism narrative we have been fed, I am 46, is like a scar that is always there, if we choose to notice it. However, if we choose not to, we might somehow be able to train ourselves out of our toxic upbringings and our parent’s and the peers’ naive bungling on understanding that identity is everything and that people, regardless of how they identify, deserve to be who they feel they are.

