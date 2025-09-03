genXy

genXy

Transcript
3

Off the Page with Dana DuBois

Ally Hamilton and I discuss family of origin stories, our shared love of the em-dash, and the ultimate memoir question: who's story is it?
Dana DuBois
and
Ally Hamilton
Sep 03, 2025
Huge thanks to

Ally Hamilton
for inviting me on her Off the Page podcast.

Ally and I first met when she posted on my viral essay, “Middle-Aged Men Keep Ogling My 16-Year-Old,” offering her firm-yet-empathetic wisdom to a troll who in no way deserved it.

Since then, she made an incredible appearance on my podcast, The Daily Whatever Show, and today I returned the favor. Talking to Ally feels like chatting with an old friend, and talking about writing—including our shared loved of the em-dash—made this show extra special.

Our conversation centered on the topic: who’s story is it, anyway? As memoirist, it can be hard to draw the line between storytelling and oversharing, especially when it comes to writing about our loved ones. Ally and I dove right in, sharing our best practices and origin stories.

Here was one of the stories Dana shared during the podcast:

Culture

Happy Father’s Day to My Dad, Who Has No Idea What Day It Is

Dana DuBois
·
Jun 10
Every childhood friend of mine is terrified of my Dad, to this day.

Read full story

What a delightful way to spend a sunny late-summer afternoon—I hope you all enjoy!

Huge thanks to everyone who joined us for the Live, including:

Nick Paro
,
Linnea
,
Chris Stanton
,
Untrickled by Michelle Teheux
,
Kim G
,
Kevin
,
James Ardis
,
Lawrence Winnerman
,
Leanna
,
Holly
,
Breanna Mariposa
,
Kim Downey
,
Paul Wood
,
Marney
,
Niki King
,
JR Roessl
,
Obladioblada
,
CJ Cook
,
Krys
,
Damon Kenner
,
Steven Rosenzweig
,
Kate Mapother
,
Cindy Rowland
,
Kim Taylor
,
Robert Wallis
,
ليلى في خِضَمّ الليال
,
Brandon Ellrich
,
Kara CR
,
Candace
,
Alissa Resch
,
Diane Rondeau
,
MarginallyInteresting
,
Ana Luz Rios-Arriola
,
Julie Sunrise
,
C. Weil
,
Vince Puzick
,
Wendy Gray
,
Stephen Wunderlich
,
Darrel Boyd
,
Miguel A Lima Jr
,
Bonita
,
Victor Cardenas
,
Robert Sawers
,
Millard W. Hall
,
Kiwi Rebel
,
Wendy Spendiff
, and more!

