The Daily Whatever Show, Dec 3: Identity Fusion with Rachel of This Woman Votes

Today’s episode was a perfect blend of political clarity, righteous fury, and absolute chaos (the Daily Whatever signature vibe). After a brief struggle with Dana’s audio gremlins, Lawrence and Dana welcomed Rachel Maron, the writer behind

— a “furious, occasionally funny, deeply informed political dispatch from a woman who’s done being polite about fascism.”

The conversation kicked off with a mutual love fest over punctuation (Rachel’s devotion to the interrobang, Dana’s dedication to the Oxford comma, Lawrence’s inevitable sex joke about “interrobanging”). From there, the show settled into an unusually sharp and substantive hour of political talk, with the usual sprinkling of profanity and Santa-adjacent beard jokes.

Rachel walked listeners through her work covering candidates who are fighting for democracy on every level — from Tennessee’s Afton Bain, to North Carolina’s Kate Compton Barr, to the broader movement of authentic, unapologetic, community-rooted progressives who are breaking through in gerrymandered districts. She contrasted that authenticity with the Trump-era pantomime of figures like Alina Habba — explaining how the courts have repeatedly ruled Trump’s appointment of her as U.S. Attorney for New Jersey illegal, and why the GOP’s obsession with inauthentic power structures is collapsing under its own absurdity.

We talked about her story Why the Right Fuses and the Left Fractures, which explores how identity fusion lets the right weld totally contradictory factions into a single loyal organism — and why the left, grounded in pluralism and dignity, can’t (and shouldn’t) run on that same circuitry.

Together, the three unpacked why “real” is resonating again — real candidates, real service, real compassion — and why voters are responding differently now than they did in 2016, 2020, or even 2022. They also touched on Cascadia fantasies, the migration patterns of South Florida escapees, and the shared trauma of growing up near Coral Square Mall (shoutout to Sharky’s and the Cricket Club letting 14-year-olds drink).

The episode wrapped with a hilarious exchange about memorized jingles, misdialed water-department calls, and the universal truth that some of the fiercest, smartest women come from the most chaotic childhoods.

Rachel was candid, brilliant, funny, and deeply grounded — exactly the kind of voice this moment requires. A phenomenal guest, and an especially energizing episode.

