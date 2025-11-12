genXy

genXy

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

The Daily Whatever Show, Nov 11: Forget BDE — Focus on BDB

Chemistry is amazing, but connection carries the real weight. Ask us how we know.
GenXy's avatar
Dana DuBois's avatar
Lawrence Winnerman's avatar
The Daily Whatever Show's avatar
GenXy
,
Dana DuBois
,
Lawrence Winnerman
, and
The Daily Whatever Show
Nov 12, 2025

It was Besties Day, which means no guest — just me and Lawrence, two mics, a live chat, and a whole lot of caffeine (well, tea in my case). Lawrence was packing for his flight to Seattle, I was clashing with my shirt and my freshly dyed hair, and somehow that chaos set the perfect stage to talk about my new Substack essay: “Forget BDE. Focus on BDB: Between-Date Behavior.”

Culture

Forget About BDE. Focus on BDB: Between-Date Behavior

Dana DuBois
·
Nov 10
Forget About BDE. Focus on BDB: Between-Date Behavior

I knew I was halfway in love with Mason* when he washed my sugar bowl.

Read full story

The essay is about dating, sure — but really it’s about attention. The ways we show up (or don’t) in the in-between. I wrote it after a prolonged bout of writer’s block, a short but intense relationship, and a lot of overthinking about why things fall apart when the energy’s great but the follow-through isn’t.

Lawrence, as always, was my good-natured foil. He teased me about my “sugar bowl” metaphor — the line in my story where I wrote that I knew I was halfway in love when the man I was seeing washed my sugar bowl. (Yes, literally washed it. And no, that’s not a euphemism. Although it is now, apparently—and I’m not mad about it.)

But beyond the jokes, we talked about how midlife dating is weird — especially for GenXers who came of age without smartphones and now live half our relationships through them. “Between-date behavior” is what really counts: how someone shows up when you’re not together. A text, a check-in, a tiny act of care.

We also wandered, as we do, into politics — Seattle’s still-undecided mayoral race (Katie Wilson pulled ahead by 91 votes!), Senate Democrats’ spineless deal to end the shutdown, and how the SNAP benefits extension is both necessary and shamefully overdue. Somewhere in there we managed to work in asbestos, the Epstein files, and Harry Potter. Typical Monday.

But the heart of the show was about creative momentum and emotional honesty — how breaking a writing habit can feel like breaking a spell, and how telling the truth (even about something as small as a text thread) can open that channel back up.

And we both agreed—all we really need in life is someone to wash our sugar bowl. Literally and metaphorically.

Thank you

Robin Wilding
,
Nick Paro
,
Jason Odell
,
Kenyon
,
Caro Henry
,
Eric Lullove
and many others for tuning in.

Join us tomorrow when

Lawrence Winnerman
is in Seattle and we welcome
Nick Paro
to the show!

Get more from GenXy in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 GenXy
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture