genXy

genXy

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

The Daily Whatever Show, Nov 20: Career Coaching with Lindsay Lyman

Career coach and recovering tech survivor Lindsay Lyman joins us to talk burnout, bad bosses, and how to reconnect with the self corporate life squeezes out of you.
GenXy's avatar
Lawrence Winnerman's avatar
Dana DuBois's avatar
The Daily Whatever Show's avatar
GenXy
,
Lawrence Winnerman
,
Dana DuBois
, and
The Daily Whatever Show
Nov 22, 2025

Today’s show felt like a group exhale. Lawrence and I opened with our usual chaos — Queen analysis, the joys of being Substack shut-ins, and a detour praising

Walter Rhein
’s daughter’s adorable fan art — before welcoming career coach Lindsay Lyman, who fits into the Whateververse with suspicious ease.

Lindsay introduced herself the way only someone who has lived through the corporate grinder can: with humor, receipts, and a deep understanding of how a job can quietly deplete your humanity. She spent 20 years in tech, lived through restructurings, misogynistic leaders, “mysterious” eliminations of senior women, and the classic HR illusion: “We’re here to support you (but actually we work for the company).”

Her turning point came when she hired a coach during a brutal stretch — and realized the support she needed didn’t exist inside the system that was harming her. That’s what pushed her into coaching: helping people who are “trying to be okay while things are not okay.”

We talked openly about the toxicity in corporate culture:
– the gaslighting
– the performative wellness
– the managers angry you’re not online at 2 a.m.
– the post-COVID disconnection
– the instability created by shifting tech priorities and layoffs

And most of all, we’ve forgotten the basics of being human: sleep, nutrition, movement, sunlight, connection.

We wrapped with Lindsay outlining her coaching work and making everyone feel a little more human, a little less trapped, and a lot more seen.

Thank you

Polly Walker Blakemore
,
John Pearce😀🦋🌈 🦅🌻
,
Yanni Hamburger
,
Robin Wilding
,
Diane Johnston
, and many others for tuning in. We love you, mean it!

Get more from GenXy in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 GenXy
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture