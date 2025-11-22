The Daily Whatever Show, Nov 20: Career Coaching with Lindsay Lyman

Today’s show felt like a group exhale. Lawrence and I opened with our usual chaos — Queen analysis, the joys of being Substack shut-ins, and a detour praising

’s daughter’s

— before welcoming career coach

, who fits into the Whateververse with suspicious ease.

Lindsay introduced herself the way only someone who has lived through the corporate grinder can: with humor, receipts, and a deep understanding of how a job can quietly deplete your humanity. She spent 20 years in tech, lived through restructurings, misogynistic leaders, “mysterious” eliminations of senior women, and the classic HR illusion: “We’re here to support you (but actually we work for the company).”

Her turning point came when she hired a coach during a brutal stretch — and realized the support she needed didn’t exist inside the system that was harming her. That’s what pushed her into coaching: helping people who are “trying to be okay while things are not okay.”

We talked openly about the toxicity in corporate culture:

– the gaslighting

– the performative wellness

– the managers angry you’re not online at 2 a.m.

– the post-COVID disconnection

– the instability created by shifting tech priorities and layoffs

And most of all, we’ve forgotten the basics of being human: sleep, nutrition, movement, sunlight, connection.

We wrapped with Lindsay outlining her coaching work and making everyone feel a little more human, a little less trapped, and a lot more seen.

Thank you

,

,

,

,

, and many others for tuning in. We love you, mean it!