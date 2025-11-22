The Daily Whatever Show, Nov 19: GenX Dating App Hacks with Frederic Poag

Today’s show was pure chaos in the best possible way. Lawrence was jet-lagged, Kira the dog demanded top billing, I was having an uncharacteristically good week (which I immediately jinxed by saying it out loud), and our guest was the one and only

.

Frederic calls himself a “rabble-rouser in chief,” a retired Marine, a former aviation manager, a progressive independent, and a general pain in the ass — which is precisely why we adore him. Before we could even get to dating apps, he took us on a guided tour of his political defection: leaving the Democratic Party after the latest Senate cave-in, not to become a third-party dreamer but to try pushing reform from outside the machine. And look, he’s not wrong: there’s a whole lot of “we tried 🤷‍♂️” energy floating around the party these days.

But then we swerved — spectacularly — into one of the most unhinged, hysterical conversations we’ve had on the show: Trump blasting Phantom of the Opera at top volume like a paranoid mobster from a deleted Sopranos scene. From there, we constructed an entire alternate-universe film where a closeted musical-theater Trump avoids national ruin by embracing jazz hands. It was… honestly cathartic.

And THEN we somehow ended up ranking military branches by sexual position. (Spoiler: the Marines are a proud brotherhood of bottoms.) This show contains multitudes.

Eventually — eventually — we got to our intended topic: dating apps. Frederic, newly returned to Hinge after eight years out of the game, confessed he feels like a 1950s training film: pressed shirts, flowers, and showing up on time. Meanwhile Lawrence delivered his signature gay-dating-app advice (“Wash your foreskin unless you’re into that — some people are!”), and I brought the straight-woman perspective: don’t complain in your profile, don’t post group shots where we have to play “Where’s Waldo?” to find you, and please, for the love of Dolly Parton, write more than one sentence.

What made the whole thing magic is that it felt like a genuinely great first date: you come in with a plan, throw the plan out the window, laugh until you snort, get unexpectedly deep about politics and loneliness, and leave feeling like the world is a little less bleak.

