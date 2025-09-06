genXy

genXy

18
4

Where Are All the Feisty Femmes? 🔥

Apologies for all the alliteration, but I'm in need of more amazing women writers and podcasters in my life (and Substack feed).
Dana DuBois's avatar
Dana DuBois
Sep 06, 2025
Like the title says: I’m seeking women writers and podcasters on Substack who are setting a bit of the world on fire with their words.

Who do I need to subscribe to? Please post recommendations for me in the comments.

I’m tagging

Melissa Corrigan, she/her
,
Ellie Leonard
,
Katie Jgln
,
Brooke Teegarden
,
KiKi Walter
,
Ally Hamilton
,
MUTHR, FCKD
,
Carlyn Beccia
,
Tova Sterling
,
Frazz
,
Jacqueline Dooley
,
Another Jane Pratt Thing
,
Stephanie Drury
,
Füsun Aydın
,
Kerala Goodkin
,
Kristi Coulter
,
Ossiana Tepfenhart
,
Rosie the Resister
,
Erin Reed
,
Femcel
,
Lindy West
,
Rosie the Resister
,
Robin Wilding
,
Karen Marie Shelton
,
Grey Galaxie
,
Char Sundust
,
Jessica Valenti
,
Dr. Amber Hull
,
Julie Roginsky
, and
Jennie Young
.

These are women I already follow who inspire and delight me every day.

If you’re not already following these women, stop what you’re doing right now and go subscribe to them all.

These women bring expertise across so many topics—from politics to memoir to dating to parenting to sex work to medicine to grief to science to art to humor to abortion access and back again.

But whatever their chosen areas of expertise, they’re killing it. They’re authentic and smart and I will stop what I’m doing to read or watch them, whenever they post.

I want to find more women like this.

So send recommendations my way.

Set my Substack algorithm on feminist fire.

Pretty please.

XOXOXO!

