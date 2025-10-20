Biscuits & Gravy | Episode 1: Get Down with Freekbass

October 18, 2025 — If you’re gonna kick off a show called Biscuits & Gravy, you better bring the funk. Not the metaphoric kind. The real, bass-thumping, heart-shaking, boot-moving kind. So that’s exactly what we did. We went out and got

— the King of Cincinnati Funk himself — to start this thing off right.

Now, I don’t know what kind of cosmic lottery we hit to land a guest like Freekbass for our debut, but let me tell you, this man radiates groove. His story’s straight out of a comic book: a Cincinnati kid who picks up a bass, meets Bootsy Collins, and gets knighted — literally renamed — by the High Funk Priest himself. One jam session and suddenly the guy is Freekbass, the New Spiritual Warrior of Funk. Tell me that’s not origin story-level stuff.

We got to talking about that day — him walking into Bootsy’s studio, all nerves and caffeine, trying not to screw up. Instead of showing off, he just laid in the pocket. Bootsy looks up, feels that groove, and goes, “You got that freaky bass thing going.” And just like that, history was made. I swear, when he tells that story, you can feel the ghost of every James Brown downbeat and every Parliament chorus vibrating under your skin.

But what makes Freekbass such a badass isn’t just his music — it’s the way he bridges worlds. He’s Cincinnati soul and EDM futurism. Funkadelic roots and electronic rebellion. His track “Get Down,” which we’re lucky enough to use as our official Biscuits & Gravy theme song, is pure kinetic joy. It’s the kind of song that makes your head nod before your brain even catches up.

He talked about working with Bootsy, Bernie Worrell, and Catfish Collins — legends who literally built funk — and you can hear that lineage in his sound. But he’s not a museum piece. The man is live-streaming nightly to a global audience, mixing, looping, and performing for thousands of fans on TikTok and YouTube. He’s the modern Liberace of the bass world — feathers, lights, and all — and somehow he’s also humble as hell.

We talked about AI and art, about how imperfection is the last proof of humanity. We talked about politics and hope, about how music keeps us sane when everything else feels unglued. And through it all, Freekbass kept this calm, grounded energy — the kind of vibe that only comes from someone who’s found their purpose and never let it go.

So yeah, we may have called it Biscuits & Gravy, but this first episode? This was steak and champagne for the soul.

Freekbass — man, if you’re reading this — thank you for showing up, for sharing your stories, and for letting your music be the pulse of this thing we’re building. You didn’t just bring the funk. You brought the joy.

And for everyone else: go find him, follow him, throw him some love on TikTok or Bandcamp, and remember — Get Down isn’t just a song. It’s an invitation.

