Week of Oct 11—Jesse Duquette

What a week. From Taylor Swift’s sparkly reclamation of joy to the brutal truth about burnout, from GenX parenting wisdom to queer pride and horror films that hit too close to home—The Daily Whatever Show went everywhere this week. Dana and I laughed, argued, got real, and probably said a few things that’ll get us side-eyed at brunch. Here’s everything you missed (and why you should catch up before Monday).

Monday, Oct 6 — Femcel & “The Life of a Showgirl”

Dana and I sat down with Femcel for a brutally honest, wildly funny conversation about Taylor Swift’s new album The Life of a Showgirl. We talked pop culture, autonomy, the female gaze, and why joy can be an act of resistance.

Why You Should Watch: Smart, sharp, and unexpectedly emotional. It’s feminism with a synth beat and a sequined middle finger to shame.

Watch the episode →

Tuesday, Oct 7 — Liz Lapoint of GenXcellent: Parenting Without a Playbook

We welcomed Liz Lapoint, host of GenXcellent, for a heart-on-sleeve talk about Gen X parenting—how to stay sane, empathetic, and funny while raising kids in the algorithm age.

Why You Should Watch: Equal parts laughter and therapy. Perfect for every Gen X parent wondering if it’s too late to start a commune.

Watch the episode →

Wednesday, Oct 8 — Ben Ulansey on Horror That Hits Too Close to Home

Our friend Ben Ulansey joined us for a deep dive into horror—what scares us, why it matters, and what classics like Get Out and The Witch reveal about power, fear, and control.

Why You Should Watch: A lively, geek-friendly tour through the horror canon that doubles as social commentary and Halloween prep.

Watch the episode →

Thursday, Oct 9 — Corporate Burnout and the Cost of Survival

Just me and Dana this time—two caffeinated hosts, one meltdown apiece. We unpacked my latest article on corporate burnout, the myth of “resilience,” and how work culture has quietly become a public-health crisis.

Why You Should Watch: Honest, relatable, and a little unhinged. A must-watch for anyone who’s ever answered emails in their sleep.

Watch the episode →

Friday, Oct 10 — Rich Kagan and the State of the Union (ish)

Rich Kagan joined us for F--ked-Up Friday, our end-of-week roundup of political chaos. From Trumpworld legal drama to RFK Jr.’s latest stunt, we tried to make sense of democracy while it was still standing.

Why You Should Watch: Fierce, fast, and cathartic. News therapy for people who still believe in reality.

Watch the episode →

Saturday, Oct 11 — National Coming Out Day with Brandon Ellrich & Aidan Wharton

Brandon and Aidan joined me for a special episode celebrating National Coming Out Day. We honored visibility, resilience, and queer joy—with all the love, laughter, and glitter the moment deserved.

Why You Should Watch: Heartfelt, funny, and defiant. A reminder that community saves lives—and we’re never going back in the closet.

Watch the episode →