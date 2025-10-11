The Daily Whatever Show, Oct 11: National Coming Out Day with Aidan Wharton & Brandon Ellrich

Today’s The Daily Whatever Show hit me right in the heart — and the funny bone. It’s National Coming Out Day, and honestly, what better excuse do I need to throw on my “Queer As Fuck” shirt, sip from a mug of steaming hot tea, and celebrate every single one of us — the ones who made it out, the ones who are still finding their way, and the ones who never got the chance.

Props to bestie

, who let me steal the show so I could queer the place up. I was joined by two phenomenal humans:

, Broadway alum, writer of the

Substack, and newlywed, and my good friend

, a thoughtful writer and storyteller who’s found his voice (and a whole lot of courage) online. Together, we talked about what coming out really means — how it’s not a one-time event but a lifelong act of self-liberation.

Aiden grew up in a Hawaiian yurt (yes, a yurt — gay Walden Pond realness) and came out with confidence and flair, complete with an “I ♥ My Boyfriend” shirt and a student council certificate for bravery.

Brandon’s story was harder — a conservative family, a painful reckoning with faith, and the slow realization that living openly would mean losing some relationships. His honesty today was both devastating and inspiring. The moment he described praying to God to take his life because he couldn’t “pray away the gay” — it broke me. But he’s still here. We’re still here.

And then there was Matthew Shepard. Brandon brought him up, and the energy in the chat shifted. Twenty-seven years since his murder, and it still hurts to even say his name. But we remembered him — and the way his death galvanized a movement, helped change hate crime laws, and pushed so many of us out of the shadows and into the light. Matthew’s parents forgave his killers. They embodied grace most of us can’t even fathom.

From there, Aidan told us about his stunning Hawaii wedding — a family-foraged, rain-kissed celebration of love, light, and community. It was a reminder that this is what visibility makes possible: two men promising their lives to each other while their friends and family string up lights and cook the meal.

We wrapped on a conversation about what love looks like now — open, honest, sometimes non-monogamous, but always intentional. About how queer love keeps teaching the world how to evolve, how to talk about fear and jealousy, how to build relationships rooted in trust instead of rules.

This one was raw, funny, tearful, and electric. We’ve survived everything thrown at us — AIDS, hate, rejection, and the silence that almost swallowed us. We are not going back in the closet. Not ever.

To everyone who’s out, everyone who can’t be yet, and everyone we’ve lost — this day’s for you. Happy National Coming Out Day. 🌈

