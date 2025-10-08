genXy

The Daily Whatever Show, Oct 7: GenX Stereotypes with Liz LaPoint

Nothing like a genXy meeting GenXcellent conversation to start our days
Oct 08, 2025
If there’s one thing we love on The Daily Whatever Show, it’s a returning guest who feels like home—and

Liz LaPoint
of GenExcellent brought exactly that energy in her triumphant return this week.

From the jump, Liz reminded us why she’s a favorite in our little Gen X universe: she’s smart, grounded, funny, and deeply thoughtful about what makes our generation tick. Her Substack, GenExcellent, is part pop-culture anthropology, part therapy session, and part love letter to the latchkey kids who somehow grew up to be stealth-fighter parents (yes, that’s the new term we’re claiming).

We talked about her brilliant essay, “Gen Xers Are Skeptical of the Claim That We’re Skeptical,” and the way she dissects how media keeps trying—and failing—to capture who we are.

GenXcellent
GenXers Are Skeptical of the Claim That We're Skeptical
Look, I’ll be the first to admit I’m a Gen X stereotype. Longtime readers have witnessed in real time my realizations that every personality profile of the typical GenXer describes me to a T (with one exception I’ll get to later). But when I read up on what marketing firms, psychologists, and sociologists say about the Latchkey Generation, I find myself…
Read more
a month ago · 75 likes · 29 comments · Liz LaPoint

Liz argued that Gen X’s defining trait isn’t cynicism, it’s authenticity: a hunger for truth that grew out of being lied to by parents who thought fibs were good parenting. (Raise your hand if your “blankie fell apart in the wash.”)

From there, the conversation turned into a collective group therapy session about parenting—how Gen Xers broke the “children should be seen and not heard” model, and why being honest, humble, and emotionally available with our kids matters more than the veneer of authority our parents prized. Liz introduced us to Neil Howe’s idea of stealth-fighter parenting—the art of swooping in when it counts, but giving your kid space to become who they are. Dana nodded along, maybe with a touch of guilt about parenting while podcasting.

We laughed, we confessed, we reminisced. Mostly, we celebrated what makes Liz—and her writing—so damn good: she gives voice to the things Gen X feels but hasn’t quite said out loud.

User's avatar
