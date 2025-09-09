The Daily Whatever Show, Sept 9: Sex Work in Amsterdam with Füsun Aydın

We had the incomparable

on this morning, ostensibly to talk about sex work in Amsterdam. But because she is amazing and an incredible writer, we spoke as much about writing and language as we did about anything else.

We started by talking about Füsun’s most recent story, about the silence, absence, and mourning of early mornings. It’s a deeply felt and vividly rendered piece, which, according to Füsun, is partly because of the Turkish language and the way feelings and senses are so immediate in that tongue.

This inspired me to note how she so often writes about Amsterdam as if it is a living, decaying creature. Füsun’s response is something that will stay with me for days and weeks to come.

Dana asked about the clear compassion that Füsun demonstrates for clients and how that seeps into every piece she does. We wrapped up talking about nearly the opposite: another recent piece in which Füsun describes slowly reeling in a client and the emotional journey he goes through.

As always, speaking with Füsun is a joy, and her writing is stunning to read. If you don’t already follow her, may we kindly suggest that you do? Check her out here: https://substack.com/@fusunaydin.

Thank you

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

for joining us on

!

For just $22 ANNUALLY, you can support GenXy and Dana & Lawrence’s personal ‘Stacks. Here’s how:

Subscribe to genXy for $20/year.

Subscribe to Dana DuBois for $1/year.

Subscribe to Lawrence Winnerman for $1/year