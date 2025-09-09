genXy

genXy

Share post
The Daily Whatever Show, Sept 9: Sex Work in Amsterdam with Füsun Aydın

From the ache of mornings, to compassion for clients, to Amsterdam as a character, what a show
Lawrence Winnerman
,
Dana DuBois
,
Füsun Aydın
, and 2 others
Sep 09, 2025
4
2
Transcript

We had the incomparable

Füsun Aydın
on this morning, ostensibly to talk about sex work in Amsterdam. But because she is amazing and an incredible writer, we spoke as much about writing and language as we did about anything else.

We started by talking about Füsun’s most recent story, about the silence, absence, and mourning of early mornings. It’s a deeply felt and vividly rendered piece, which, according to Füsun, is partly because of the Turkish language and the way feelings and senses are so immediate in that tongue.

This inspired me to note how she so often writes about Amsterdam as if it is a living, decaying creature. Füsun’s response is something that will stay with me for days and weeks to come.

Letters from a Prostitute by Füsun Aydın
All Love, Latex, and Spit
Amsterdam at first light is beautiful and cruel. The city wakes only with herons, rats and silence…
Read more
a day ago · 69 likes · 18 comments · Füsun Aydın

Dana asked about the clear compassion that Füsun demonstrates for clients and how that seeps into every piece she does. We wrapped up talking about nearly the opposite: another recent piece in which Füsun describes slowly reeling in a client and the emotional journey he goes through.

Letters from a Prostitute by Füsun Aydın
Post-Nut Cowardice
I remember a man at work filling a condom and then bursting into tears. Biblical streams of guilty tears. The profuse apologies as he washed his dick in the sink. The heavy breaths. The dog-like panting…
Read more
5 days ago · 135 likes · 27 comments · Füsun Aydın

As always, speaking with Füsun is a joy, and her writing is stunning to read. If you don’t already follow her, may we kindly suggest that you do? Check her out here: https://substack.com/@fusunaydin.

For just $22 ANNUALLY, you can support GenXy and Dana & Lawrence’s personal ‘Stacks. Here’s how:

This Week on The Daily Whatever Show

Lawrence Winnerman, Dana DuBois, and 2 others
·
Sep 8
This Week on The Daily Whatever Show

Hello, friends! We’ve got some amazing guests and topics lined up for The Daily Whatever Show this week and beyond!

Read full story

