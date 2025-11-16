The Daily Whatever Show, Nov 14: Fucked-up Friday with Melissa Corrigan & Nick Paro

Today’s Fucked Up Friday on The Daily Whatever Show brought the chaos, the catharsis, and a whole lot of righteous fury — with

hosting, and

and

stepping in for me while I was off on a “secret stealth spy mission.” Both of them showed up fully loaded and absolutely delivered.

The episode started with a whirlwind recap of the week’s political sewage: the Republican scramble over the Epstein files, Mike Johnson’s panic-fueled strategy pivots, the GOP’s ongoing protection of predators, and a broader discussion about how fascism, misogyny, and state violence are colliding in real time. But as always, the ritual of Fucked Up Friday is the main event — each panelist presents their pick for Most Fucked Up Story of the Week, and the audience votes.

Melissa’s Pick: Wisconsin’s Miscarriage “Catch Kits”

Melissa switched her story at the last second after discovering a new headline so dystopian it shook the panel: Wisconsin Republicans have introduced a bill requiring pregnant people to keep “catch kits” on hand so they can collect fetal remains if they miscarry — and bring the tissue to a hospital to avoid criminal charges.

Melissa walked through the emotional and physical horror of expecting someone who is miscarrying — often unexpectedly, in a bathroom, in pain and panic — to dig through a toilet bowl and “retrieve evidence” of their innocence. It is dehumanizing, medically deranged, and morally obscene. The chat reacted viscerally — and so did the panel.

Dana’s Pick: Megyn Kelly Moving the Overton Window on Abuse

Dana chose Megyn Kelly’s grotesque attempt to sanitize and normalize sexual exploitation. In her interview, Kelly suggested Jeffrey Epstein wasn’t a pedophile but simply liked the “barely legal type” — meaning 15-year-old girls. Dana tore apart the rhetorical laundering happening here: a woman with a massive platform softening the cultural understanding of abuse, reframing coercion as preference, and opening the door to predators to claim legitimacy. The panel connected this to the broader Christo-fascist effort to blur consent and push child marriage.

Nick’s Pick: Recriminalizing Hemp

Nick delivered the dark-horse entry: buried in the shutdown deal was a provision recriminalizing hemp with trace THC in 23 states. That means farmers thrown back into criminal jeopardy, entire state industries destroyed, and a massive new opening for carceral expansion. Nick tied it to the far-right agenda to rebuild drug criminalization and keep poor people, especially rural farmers, vulnerable to prosecution.

The Vote

When the audience weighed in, it wasn’t even close. Melissa’s “catch kit” miscarriage bill swept the vote — the runaway winner for the most fucked up story of the week.

Thanks for reading genXy! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Thank you

,

,

,

,

, and many others for tuning into my live video with

and

! Join me for my next live video in the app.