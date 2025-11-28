The Daily Whatever Show, Nov 25: Recruiting Dems to Run with Mona Das

This show was pure electricity — the kind where the guest arrives mid-chaos, mid-tech-glitch, mid-greenroom confusion, and still manages to set the universe on fire within three minutes of speaking. That is, in short,

.

and I opened by letting everyone witness the sausage-making: Mona briefly appeared on screen by accident, declared “I need to switch to my iPad,” and vanished again like a glamorous political sorceress. Five minutes later, she made her official grand entrance — earbuds fighting for their lives, energy turned to max, already dropping life-changing advice.

And from the moment she said, “I only do three things — and I’m better at those three things than anyone I know,” the show ignited.

Mona walked us through her philosophy:

Do only what you’re exceptional at. Hire literally everyone else to do the rest.

Cooking? Nope. Cleaning? Absolutely not. Driving? Only if forced. Managing? She hired her own boss. It wasn’t flexing — it was clarity. And it instantly reframed the way I think about time, energy, and bandwidth.

Then we jumped into her superpowers exercise: write down your three gifts, ask social media what they think your three gifts are, and make a word cloud you can slap onto your bathroom mirror for the days when your inner “negative bitch roommate” won’t shut up. It was peak Mona: funny, pragmatic, spiritually grounded, and just a tiny bit chaotic.

But the episode took its deepest turn when she opened up about the five months she went silent — the fear that took her off social media, the moment her own father (married to an immigration attorney!) warned her not to leave the country, the realization that even as a naturalized citizen and former Senator, she did not feel safe. Her storytelling was raw, blistering, and painfully honest — about ICE raids, about white women’s voting patterns, about how communities of color never got to “go back to sleep” after Biden won.

And then, because she is Mona Das, she pivoted into her next giant leap:

She is raising a billion dollars — with a B — to give 101 women one million and one dollars each, plus full trauma, health, financial, and leadership coaching.

A billion dollars.

101 women.

She said it with the confidence of someone announcing weekend plans, and somehow we all believed her — because that’s the power of a true futurist (her favorite title).

We closed with our origin story — meeting Mona at a “Cue the Blue” fundraiser, then hosting a fundraiser for her at my house, the drawing my kid made of her on my front door — and her uncanny ability to remember everything and everyone. Even my kids’ names and pronouns. Even what my living room looked like.

That day, it looked a bit like this…

Me + Mona Das and Deb Entenman—who both won their elections in 2018!—and a bunch of friends who came out to show support.

This episode wasn’t just inspiring. It was a master class in reinvention, courage, boundary-setting, political clarity, and choosing to live big.

Mona doesn’t just talk about possibility.

She behaves like possibility is already happening.

And after this show?

It kind of feels like it is.

Thank you

,

,

,

,

, and many others for tuning in.

We love you, mean it!