The Daily Whatever Show schedule:
Sept 8: Framing the Conversation with
Sept 9: Sex Work in Amsterdam with
Sept 10: ASMR U Fucking Kidding Me? 90 Paid Subscribers celebration!
Sept 11: Writers on Writing with Dana & Lawrence
Sept 12: Fucked-up Friday with
Sept 13: The State of Theater with Stephen Robinson
Additional forthcoming shows
Mark your calendars, because we’ve got so many amazing guests coming to The Daily Whatever Show, with more to be added soon. 🗓️
Sept 17: Melissa Corrigan, she/her for Constitution Day, live from D.C.
Sept 18: Kerala Goodkin
Sept 19: Fucked-Up Friday with Rosie the Resister
Sept 21: Our “End of the Summer Pledge Drive” party for the 21st night of September 🎶
Sept 24: Dr. Amber Hull
Sept 25: Ally Hamilton & Melissa Corrigan, she/her
Sept 26: Fucked-Up Friday with The Opinionated Ogre
Sept 27:
Sept 29:
