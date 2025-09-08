Hello, friends! We’ve got some amazing guests and topics lined up for The Daily Whatever Show this week and beyond!

Let’s just jump in and tell you all about them, shall we?

Let’s go…

The Daily Whatever Show schedule:

Sept 8 : Framing the Conversation with Shane Yirak

Sept 9: Sex Work in Amsterdam with Füsun Aydın

Sept 10: ASMR U Fucking Kidding Me? 90 Paid Subscribers celebration!

Sept 11: Writers on Writing with Dana & Lawrence

Sept 12: Fucked-up Friday with Julie Roginsky

Sept 13: The State of Theater with Stephen Robinson

Additional forthcoming shows

Mark your calendars, because we’ve got so many amazing guests coming to The Daily Whatever Show, with more to be added soon. 🗓️

Be sure to join us each weekday at 10am ET/7am PT, and on Saturdays at noon ET/9am PT for The Daily Whatever Show!

We love you, mean it!

Lawrence Winnerman and Dana DuBois (Troublemakers in Charge at GenXy)

*Pssst! It’s our Summer Pledge Drive!

For just $22 ANNUALLY, you can support GenXy and Dana & Lawrence’s personal ‘Stacks. Here’s how:

Subscribe to genXy for $20/year.

Subscribe to Dana DuBois for $1/year.

Subscribe to Lawrence Winnerman for $1/year

