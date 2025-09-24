genXy

The Daily Whatever Show, Sept 24: GenX Women Love Sex with Dr. Amber Hull

From anatomy to toys and beyond...
Lawrence Winnerman
Dana DuBois
Dr. Amber Hull
Sep 24, 2025
On today’s episode, we dove headfirst into the kind of conversation most people only whisper about — but should be shouting from the rooftops: middle-aged women, post-menopause, and the unapologetic joy of sex. Our guest,

Dr. Amber Hull
, is a straight-talking, science-grounded, joy-forward sex educator who makes you feel like you’ve just pulled up a chair at the smartest, sex-positive book club in town.

Dana took the lead in this one, steering us into terrain that was both deeply personal and refreshingly universal. As a gay man, Lawrence admitted upfront: women’s sexuality isn’t his lived experience. Which made Dana’s probing, compassionate questions and Dr. Hull’s candid, fearless answers all the more riveting.

Dr. Hull reminded us that desire doesn’t die with estrogen. In fact, pleasure can actually expand with age, and Gen X women are rewriting the script around sex. Spoiler: the hot girl summer never has to end — it just gets more interesting when you’re old enough to know what you want and bold enough to ask for it.

We covered everything from anatomy to toys to taboos, with more to (ahem) come in future episodes. Check out her excellent article on toys and lubes:

Under the White Coat
My Favorite Toys (NSFW)
Now that I’m practicing peri/menopausal women’s health, I ask about libido during every patient encounter. The question is posed on a questionnaire but it opens the door to a discussion during the clinical session…
Read more
22 days ago · 36 likes · Dr. Amber Hull

What struck us most was Dr. Hull’s insistence that pleasure is not a consolation prize after youth fades. It’s a muscle, a practice, a choice. For Gen X women — juggling work, families, aging parents, and the endless noise of late-stage capitalism — sex becomes a radical act of self-care. And honestly? That’s revolutionary.

This conversation wasn’t about titillation for titillation’s sake. It was about reclaiming agency, busting myths, and laughing at the idea that anyone is “past their prime.” If you’ve ever felt that women over 40 should fade into the background, Dr. Hull’s work is here to set fire to that script.

Listen in, take notes, and then go read her stuff. It’ll blow your mind — and maybe a few other things, too.

Please join us tomorrow for The Daily Whatever Show as we welcome

Ally Hamilton
and
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
.
Lawrence Winnerman
will be stepping down for this show so that these two amazing women can speak with
Dana DuBois
about being feminist firebrands who have a lot to say.

Lawrence Winnerman, Dana DuBois
