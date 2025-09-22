Hello, friends! We’ve got some amazing guests and topics lined up for The Daily Whatever Show this week and beyond!
genXy is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The Daily Whatever Show schedule this week:
Sept 22: High Holidays and the New Holocaust (story by)
Sept 23: The Perils of Dating Down (story by)
Sept 24: GenX Women Love Sex: Hormones, Lube, and Ladybits with Dr. Amber Hull
Sept 25: Will She Ever Shut Up? with Ally Hamilton & Melissa Corrigan, she/her
Sept 26: Fucked-Up Friday with The Opinionated Ogre
Sept 27: Let’s Talk Expatriation with
Additional forthcoming shows
Mark your calendars, because we’ve got so many amazing guests coming to The Daily Whatever Show, with more to be added soon. 🗓️
Sept 29:
Sept 30:
Oct 3:
Oct 4:
Oct 6:
Oct 7:
Oct 13:
Oct 16:
Oct 25:
Nov 7:
Be sure to join us each weekday at 10am ET/7am PT, and on Saturdays at noon ET/9am PT for The Daily Whatever Show!
We love you, mean it!
Lawrence Winnerman and Dana DuBois (Troublemakers in Charge at GenXy)
THXS, to, both, of, you, have, a, nice, evening.