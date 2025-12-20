Thank you Nick Paro, Dr. Amber Hull, This Woman Votes, Caro Henry, Cat, and many others for tuning into my live video with Dana DuBois! Join me for my next live video in the app.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
The Daily Whatever Show, Dec 16: We Spill the Tea - Love Lost in 2025
A recording from GenXy's live video
Dec 20, 2025
The Daily Whatever
genXy is home to "The Daily Whatever," a daily Live podcast, airing every weekday at 10am ET/7am PT, and whenever we damn well please on weekends.
We also host or appear on other one-off podcasts--and we've got 'em all here.genXy is home to "The Daily Whatever," a daily Live podcast, airing every weekday at 10am ET/7am PT, and whenever we damn well please on weekends. We also host or appear on other one-off podcasts--and we've got 'em all here.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes