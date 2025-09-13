The Daily Whatever Show, Sept 12: Fucked-Up Friday with Julie Roginsky

Having

join us for Fucked-up Friday was a dream come true for us.

And what a week to meet Julie. With Charlie Kirk’s murder (and the subsequent media spin-out,) Russia invading Polish airspace, and Senate Republicans destroying the Epstein bill, the news this week felt like a flood, one that’s left all of our nervous systems a bit rattled.

Discussing these issues with Julie made everything a bit easier—as she’s a delight of a human as well as an insightful, whipsmart news commentator. We loved every minute of today’s show, and hope y’all did as well.

As for our Fucked-up Friday picks, we each highlighted some additional atrocities in the news, as these got a bit buried. Here are our stories!

Of note is Julie’s story, in which Trump, Rubio, and Hegseth dined out at Joe’s freaking Stone Crabs while Russia invaded Polish airspace, and they didn’t stop their PR-stop of a meal, which was supposed to celebrate how D.C. is now “safe” thanks to Trump’s efforts.

I could find plenty. of. stories. discussing. the. dinner. and. alleged. improved. safety.

I could find almost none—short of that Cobert link above—criticizing the regime for the absurdity of a leisurely dinner during such an act of aggression in Europe.

The legacy media is culpable.

This is why independent journalism—yes, even including silly little podcasts like The Daily Whatever Show and our Fucked-up Friday episodes—is so critical right now.

It was only thanks to Julie (and

) that we even knew about the Russia/Poland issue in the first place. If you didn’t catch their newcast live, you can watch the recap here.

Bottom line: Julie is amazing.

We’re so grateful for her Salty Politics publication on Substack, and so thrilled to have her as a guest. Please come back soon, Julie!

HUGE thanks to each and every one of you who joined us as well. The tool we use to scape everyone’s handle broke, we had so many folks join, so our apologies if you’re not listed below:

We love you all, mean it!

*Pssst! It’s our Summer Pledge Drive!

For just $22 ANNUALLY, you can support GenXy and Dana & Lawrence’s personal ‘Stacks. Here’s how:

Subscribe to genXy for $20/year.

Subscribe to Dana DuBois for $1/year.

Subscribe to Lawrence Winnerman for $1/year

Join us tomorrow on The Daily Whatever Show as we welcome Stephen Robinson to discuss the state of theater in America.