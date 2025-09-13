genXy

genXy

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2
2

The Daily Whatever Show, Sept 12: Fucked-Up Friday with Julie Roginsky

What, was anything major going on in the news this week...?
Lawrence Winnerman's avatar
Dana DuBois's avatar
Julie Roginsky's avatar
GenXy's avatar
+1
Lawrence Winnerman
,
Dana DuBois
,
Julie Roginsky
, and 2 others
Sep 13, 2025
2
2
Share
Transcript

Having

Julie Roginsky
join us for Fucked-up Friday was a dream come true for us.

And what a week to meet Julie. With Charlie Kirk’s murder (and the subsequent media spin-out,) Russia invading Polish airspace, and Senate Republicans destroying the Epstein bill, the news this week felt like a flood, one that’s left all of our nervous systems a bit rattled.

Discussing these issues with Julie made everything a bit easier—as she’s a delight of a human as well as an insightful, whipsmart news commentator. We loved every minute of today’s show, and hope y’all did as well.

As for our Fucked-up Friday picks, we each highlighted some additional atrocities in the news, as these got a bit buried. Here are our stories!

Of note is Julie’s story, in which Trump, Rubio, and Hegseth dined out at Joe’s freaking Stone Crabs while Russia invaded Polish airspace, and they didn’t stop their PR-stop of a meal, which was supposed to celebrate how D.C. is now “safe” thanks to Trump’s efforts.

I could find plenty. of. stories. discussing. the. dinner. and. alleged. improved. safety.

I could find almost none—short of that Cobert link above—criticizing the regime for the absurdity of a leisurely dinner during such an act of aggression in Europe.

The legacy media is culpable.

This is why independent journalism—yes, even including silly little podcasts like The Daily Whatever Show and our Fucked-up Friday episodes—is so critical right now.

It was only thanks to Julie (and

Olga Lautman
) that we even knew about the Russia/Poland issue in the first place. If you didn’t catch their newcast live, you can watch the recap here.

Salty Politics with Julie Roginsky
BREAKING: Russia Attacks Poland with Drones
This is a very serious geopolitical moment. Thank you to everyone who joined Olga Lautman and me for an emergency Live to discuss a brewing crisis that cable news and most legacy media ignored tonight…
Listen now
4 days ago · 462 likes · 59 comments · Julie Roginsky and Olga Lautman

Bottom line: Julie is amazing.

We’re so grateful for her Salty Politics publication on Substack, and so thrilled to have her as a guest. Please come back soon, Julie!

HUGE thanks to each and every one of you who joined us as well. The tool we use to scape everyone’s handle broke, we had so many folks join, so our apologies if you’re not listed below:

Thank you

Patrick Hanley
,
Karen Marie Shelton
,
Cat
,
Dana DuBois
,
Christopher Munt
,
Rachel Hendricks
,
Julie Roginsky
,
JP
,
Mason/she/her/💛🤍💜🖤
,
Jeanne Elbe
,
Lawrence Winnerman
,
Courtney 🇨🇦
,
Diane Johnston
,
Leta Mussett
,
Marney
,
Tanya Ruppert
,
ASH
,
Mmag-ical
,
Ernest Harper
,
Anna F Richter
,
Jim Laymon
,
Kimberli Tate
,
Ann Mikols
,
Sharra Canan
,
Hazel Anne Bellamy
,
Paula
,
Kitty Sue
,
Shari Runner
,
Fleur
,
HiStar
,
Howard Mandel
,
Russell Harris
,
Jenny LeJeune
,
Beverly
,
Marti Bradshaw
,
Ayo Amadi
,
Nancy Banaszak
,
Jason Rochon
,
whitney obrig
,
Ilene Cooper
,
Sue
,
Tom Southall
,
Lindsay Moorehead
,
Jokr8790
,
CarolCohen
,
Paula
,
Nichole 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️
,
Carol Neidle
, @adamcrowell,
Mona
,
Mary Ann Re
,
PaulM
,
Nancy Merbitz
,
CpHarwell
,
Ramji
,
Patricia Domingo
,
Damon Kenner
,
Louise Montgomery
,
BJ Roberts
,
Mickey8255
,
daniel kaufman
,
Robin Wilding
,
LJ
,
Nancy Oyler
,
Karen Roy
,
Brain of J-Hawk (he/him)
,
The Momster
,
William Valdez
,
Mona Gray
,
Deborah J.
,
Sacha Cohen
,
Janet Davis
,
Tony Jordan
,
Shelli Crews
,
Dianne Gundlach
,
Phyllis
,
Susan Rice
,
Renée
,
Lynda G.
,
Cw
,
Musings on Interesting Times
,
Carolyn King
,
Dawn Marrow
,
Virginia Donoso
,
Patricia Turcotte
,
Patrick Fitzgerald
,
Heather Ru
,
Christine
,
Jeanne Tennis
,
Margaret Hawley
,
Maria Barrow
,
Jeremy Ney
,
Paola Palazzo
,
Paul kirkpatrick
,
Miriambis
,
Aimee Chamernik
,
Jim Mathieu
,
Karen C
,
Diane
,
Dan Mundstock
,
Caro Henry
,
Ralph David Samuel
,
Berry J. Treat
,
Scott McDaniel
,
Tim Leary Jr.
,
John Tozeland
,
Helen
,
Cynthia Aguirre
,
Leslie Norman
,
Bird Mama
,
Laurie Brown
,
Jon Vannerson
,
Holly
,
Annie Riley
,
Melissa Butler
,
Callie🇺🇦🇨🇦🇬🇱🇲🇽
,
Reynelda Toole
,
Carrie
,
Lizzy B
,
Nyte Owl
,
Wendy Smith
,
Cat
,
KC
,
Louise B Popkin
,
Larry E
,
Marcela Howell
,
Sandra Terrillion
,
Mbskil
,
Tabitha
,
Jamie Kearney
,
DEO
,
Mary Lynn
,
Alicia Cleveland
,
Deb
,
Kimberly Johnson
,
Susan Wilson
,
Christine Court
,
Julie
,
Gonzo Gato
,
Karen Boaz💙
,
Jessica Bee 🇨🇦
,
Mary Scarpa
,
Claire durst
,
Jim
,
Corinne Gafner
,
Gary Gorski
,
Brandon Ellrich
,
Noble Blend
,
Silly Bugger
,
Tee Ree
,
Malene C
,
Eileen Maunus
,
Josiah B Vale
,
Bernie
,
Karen Johnson
,
The Bathrobe Guy (Robes) 👘
,
BlkCaliGirl
,
Janet Meredith
,
Roger Peebles
,
Omar Fabeetz
,
PCativists
,
Jaimee Gilmartin
,
Kathy C
,
Beth Cruz
,
Caitlin Sloan
,
Vic
,
Janet Davis
,
BK
, @Brain,
Dissident
,
Virginia Madjlessi
,
Christiane mccafferty
,
Mary Weems
,
Naanjie
,
Sheila Reagan
,
Karen Grill
,
HiFi
,
N A Davis
,
JuLeah Willson
,
Dona
,
Tom Schell
,
Kevin Cox
,
Lynn Kistler
,
Bradley Haist
,
Andi Berkowitz
,
Tirek Hamilton
,
Peg Boatman
,
eleanor sanchez
,
Julie A. Potter-Dunlop, PhD
,
More Than Poetry
,
Peter William Murphy
,
Ellis Bromberg
,
Melody Doyle
,
Ashka A
,
yvonne Z Smith
,
Goodwin Benjamin
,
Ira Hantz
,
Karen Patterson
,
Bill Cunningham
,
Paula Roberts
,
Safetyteamltd
,
Bev Ferguson
,
Karlyn Oldham
,
Joan Powell
,
Stephanie O Ransom
,
Colin McCall
,
Toni Stanley
,
Elliot Stern
,
MJoT
,
Jeffrey Gutsch
,
Runniginjustice
,
Tracye Warfield
,
Ken Millard
,
Holly Tufts
,
BiffBiff
,
Joanie
,
Nancy Soles
,
Harriet Hayes
,
Tony Sandry
,
John Larmer
,
Angus Blair
,
Lisa Dahle
,
Julie Dailey
,
Dyann Berndt
,
Rick Kohut
,
Peggy Brisco
, @linda202187,
Kathy Doherty
,
Lynn R Clemons - The Dog 🐕
,
Catherine Taylor
,
ZZ
,
Julia 🇫🇮
,
Donna Pelini
,
CAROL COLLIER
,
Linda Jean
,
Cristina Negrón
,
Vaclav Svoboda
,
Jo

We love you all, mean it!

*Pssst! It’s our Summer Pledge Drive!

For just $22 ANNUALLY, you can support GenXy and Dana & Lawrence’s personal ‘Stacks. Here’s how:

Join us tomorrow on The Daily Whatever Show as we welcome Stephen Robinson to discuss the state of theater in America.

This Week on The Daily Whatever Show

Lawrence Winnerman, Dana DuBois, and 2 others
·
Sep 8
This Week on The Daily Whatever Show

Hello, friends! We’ve got some amazing guests and topics lined up for The Daily Whatever Show this week and beyond!

Read full story

Get more from GenXy in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 GenXy
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture