The Daily Whatever Show, Sept 11: Writers on Writing

We were supposed to talk about writing and our latest pieces, but then Charlie Kirk had to go and be assassinated in the Most. Ironic. Murder. EVAR.
Lawrence Winnerman
and
Dana DuBois
Sep 11, 2025
Welp. We were gonna talk about

Dana DuBois
’ latest series on her return to dating life, and Lawrence’s latest for
Banner & Backbone
about amending the Constitution, but other topics skewed all that planning.

Take a listen and let us know what you think. In the meantime, read Lawrence’s piece, and ponder this—do we propose a 28th Amendment called the “Charlie Kirk Gun Reform Amendment”? I think so.

Banner & Backbone
Banner No. 6 - The U.S. Constitution Must Be Amended
When the U.S. Constitution was drafted in 1787, its authors did not imagine it as final, unchangeable scripture. They saw it as scaffolding—a framework, a living compact that would need adjustment as the nation grew. Article V, the amendment process, was no afterthought. It was the mechanism that made the Constitution ada…
7 days ago

*Pssst! It’s our Summer Pledge Drive!

For just $22 ANNUALLY, you can support GenXy and Dana & Lawrence’s personal ‘Stacks. Here’s how:

Join us tomorrow for Fucked-Up Friday as the amazing

Julie Roginsky
joins us on The Daily Whatever Show!!!

This Week on The Daily Whatever Show

Lawrence Winnerman, Dana DuBois, and 2 others
·
Sep 8
This Week on The Daily Whatever Show

Hello, friends! We’ve got some amazing guests and topics lined up for The Daily Whatever Show this week and beyond!

Read full story
