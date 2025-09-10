The Daily Whatever Show, Sept 10: ASMR U Fucking Kidding Me?

Sometimes here at The Daily Whatever Show we try new things. Sometimes they work, sometimes they don’t. Today, prime example.

We were super excited to do our celebration for 90 paid subscribers (thank you!), and we had this brilliant idea that it would be fun to do an ASMR episode. We bought special dongles for our Yeti mics, and we were all set to jingle change, crunch rice cakes, and brush hair and all the other weird fun stuff that makes people ASMR-tingle.

Only it didn’t work. Dana’s stuff would not work no matter what we tried, and some people in the audience really did not like what we were doing. Sorry! 😂😂

So instead, we shifted topics. I think a bit of magic healing happened.

Recently, we learned that a person is leading what can only be described as a concerted effort to block or shadowban Dana and our friend

. This person was asking people to choose sides and “be loyal” in some kind of conflict

, telling people to stay away from

and

.

Weird, right?

I called this person yesterday and asked what was going on, and was met with…explanations that didn’t make much sense. I felt like I was being lied to. Denials contradicted information that I had from several other sources.

The convo ended with me wishing this person luck and telling them that I loved them. Both of which are true. I am not sure that I will ever hear from them again, which is sad and disappointing. I genuinely want them to be healthy and well and safe.

To be clear, I won’t name those sources, and I won’t name the person involved. I am very morally comfortable with that stance, especially because we are hearing that people are afraid—terrified—of backlash from this person.

We’re here to have fun, meet new people, to write and read, and to build community. If other people are not—if there are here to play some middle school game—that is their prerogative, but I am not playing.

I’d prefer to never talk about this again, if that’s possible.

I don’t want anyone to unsubscribe from or block anyone. I want us all to have success and feel appreciated, because, as I said in a note earlier today, if we can’t unite here on Substack as writers, how are we going to beat back the rising tide of authoritarianism in this country and around the world? Fear should not command us here, and it should not command us in our nation or in the world.

You—our Chat—we’re happy you’re here. Thank you for your continued support, and thanks for sticking around. Thank you for the delight, pain, vulnerability, joy, wit, laughs, and community you share with us every day.

And apropos of nothing everything, everyone’s card for today was the Four of Wands. 😂 It represents harmony and positive feelings, hard work with good results. Let’s bring that into the world, shall we?

Four of Wands from the Rider–Waite tarot deck

for joining us at

!

