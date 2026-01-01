genXy

genXy

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Happy New Years Sanctuary: with Dana Dubois on a sharing life and what we want to create

A recording from Dana DuBois and Char Sundust's live video
Dana DuBois's avatar
Char Sundust's avatar
Dana DuBois and Char Sundust
Jan 01, 2026
Get more from GenXy in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 GenXy · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture