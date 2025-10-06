Hello, friends! We’ve got some amazing guests and topics lined up for The Daily Whatever Show this week and beyond!
genXy is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The Daily Whatever Show schedule this week:
Mark your calendars, because we’ve got so many amazing guests coming to The Daily Whatever Show. 🗓️
Oct 6: A GenX/GenZ convo about dating, sexuality, academia, jobs, and of course, TLOAS with
Oct 7: GenX stereotypes and parenting with
Oct 8: Spooky season TV & films recs with
Oct 9: Lawrence & Dana bestie day 🧔♂️👩🦰
Oct 10: Fucked-up Friday with
Oct 11: National Coming Out Day with &
Be sure to join us each weekday at 10am ET/7am PT, and on Saturdays at noon ET/9am PT for The Daily Whatever Show!
We love you, mean it!
Lawrence Winnerman and Dana DuBois (Troublemakers in Charge at GenXy)
Looking forward to Oct 9