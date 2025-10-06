Hello, friends! We’ve got some amazing guests and topics lined up for The Daily Whatever Show this week and beyond!

The Daily Whatever Show schedule this week:

Mark your calendars, because we’ve got so many amazing guests coming to The Daily Whatever Show. 🗓️

Oct 6: A GenX/GenZ convo about dating, sexuality, academia, jobs, and of course, TLOAS with Femcel

Oct 7: GenX stereotypes and parenting with Liz LaPoint

Oct 8: Spooky season TV & films recs with Ben Ulansey

Oct 9: Lawrence & Dana bestie day 🧔‍♂️👩‍🦰

Oct 10: Fucked-up Friday with Rich Kagan

Oct 11: National Coming Out Day with Brandon Ellrich Aidan Wharton

Be sure to join us each weekday at 10am ET/7am PT, and on Saturdays at noon ET/9am PT for The Daily Whatever Show!

We love you, mean it!

Lawrence Winnerman and Dana DuBois (Troublemakers in Charge at GenXy)

