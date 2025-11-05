genXy

The Daily Whatever Show, Nov 4: How I Got To Photography with Jason Odell

Every day should begin with Weird Al's gold lame boxer shorts and beautiful art
Nov 05, 2025

We kicked off Election Day with one of the most visually stunning episodes we’ve ever done — and one of the kindest guests we’ve ever hosted:

Jason Odell
, a Colorado-based photographer whose journey from marine-biologist’s son to full-time artist might be the most GenX career pivot ever.

Jason joined us via StreamYard so we could show a slideshow of his work. First he immediately charmed everyone with stories that ping-ponged from Miami yearbooks to Iceland waterfalls. He calls himself a “science nerd at heart,” and it shows: his photos don’t just capture beauty, they explain it — the chemistry of light, the physics of motion, the patience of getting the right raindrop frozen on a hummingbird’s beak.

We learned he studied animal physiology, survived the defense-contractor cubicle years, and eventually built a creative life around workshops and photography safaris that take travelers everywhere from Trinidad to the Redwoods to the Columbia River Gorge. His rule for clients: no “drive-by” snapshots. If you go on one of Jason’s trips, you linger. You wait for the light to do something extraordinary.

My favorite part? The moment he held up a pair of gold lamé boxers — which, as he told us, were once on Weird Al Yankovic’s actual body. (Yes, that story alone was worth the episode.) The chat went feral; Lawrence immediately demanded a t-shirt that reads, “Always look your best for alien probing.” Don’t ask — just know it made sense in context.

But Jason’s bigger message was all heart: find your niche, give yourself time, and never stop learning. He reminded us that success isn’t about chasing virality; it’s about connection — the slow, deliberate kind that happens in community, or in a sunrise that only you bothered to notice.

When the show ended, I realized how rare it is to talk with someone who balances artistry and pragmatism so gracefully. Jason sees the world the way I want to see it — not as content, but as wonder.

We love you all, mean it!

Join us tomorrow morning on The Daily Whatever Show when we welcome memoirist

Kerry Neville
!

This Week on The Daily Whatever Show

Lawrence Winnerman, Dana DuBois, and 2 others
·
Nov 2
This Week on The Daily Whatever Show

Hello, friends! We’ve got some amazing guests and topics lined up for The Daily Whatever Show this week and beyond!

Read full story

