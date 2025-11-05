The Daily Whatever Show, Nov 4: How I Got To Photography with Jason Odell

We kicked off Election Day with one of the most visually stunning episodes we’ve ever done — and one of the kindest guests we’ve ever hosted:

, a Colorado-based photographer whose journey from marine-biologist’s son to full-time artist might be the most GenX career pivot ever.

Jason joined us via StreamYard so we could show a slideshow of his work. First he immediately charmed everyone with stories that ping-ponged from Miami yearbooks to Iceland waterfalls. He calls himself a “science nerd at heart,” and it shows: his photos don’t just capture beauty, they explain it — the chemistry of light, the physics of motion, the patience of getting the right raindrop frozen on a hummingbird’s beak.

We learned he studied animal physiology, survived the defense-contractor cubicle years, and eventually built a creative life around workshops and photography safaris that take travelers everywhere from Trinidad to the Redwoods to the Columbia River Gorge. His rule for clients: no “drive-by” snapshots. If you go on one of Jason’s trips, you linger. You wait for the light to do something extraordinary.

My favorite part? The moment he held up a pair of gold lamé boxers — which, as he told us, were once on Weird Al Yankovic’s actual body. (Yes, that story alone was worth the episode.) The chat went feral; Lawrence immediately demanded a t-shirt that reads, “Always look your best for alien probing.” Don’t ask — just know it made sense in context.

But Jason’s bigger message was all heart: find your niche, give yourself time, and never stop learning. He reminded us that success isn’t about chasing virality; it’s about connection — the slow, deliberate kind that happens in community, or in a sunrise that only you bothered to notice.

When the show ended, I realized how rare it is to talk with someone who balances artistry and pragmatism so gracefully. Jason sees the world the way I want to see it — not as content, but as wonder.

Thank you

,

,

,

,

and many others for tuning in.

We love you all, mean it!

