Thank you Füsun Aydın, Neurodivergent Hodgepodge, Caro Henry, Cat, Dr. Mary M. Marshall, and many others for tuning into my live video with Lawrence Winnerman and GenXy! Join me for my next live video in the app.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
The Daily Whatever Show, Dec 20: Feminist Rants, Burnout, and More
A recording from Dana DuBois and GenXy's live video
Dec 21, 2025
Culture
Relationships, career, TV and movies, fashion, LGBTQ+, fun, and moreRelationships, career, TV and movies, fashion, LGBTQ+, fun, and more
Recent Posts