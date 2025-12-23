genXy

The Daily Whatever Show, Dec 23: Can You CECOT What I See? with The Opinionated Ogre

A recording from Lawrence Winnerman and GenXy's live video
GenXy's avatar
Dana DuBois's avatar
Lawrence Winnerman's avatar
The Opinionated Ogre's avatar
GenXy, Dana DuBois, Lawrence Winnerman, and The Opinionated Ogre
Dec 23, 2025

Thank you Nick Paro, The Bathrobe Guy (Robes) 👘, Cat, Polly Walker Blakemore, Char Sundust, and many others for tuning into my live video with The Opinionated Ogre, Dana DuBois, and GenXy! Join me for my next live video in the app.

