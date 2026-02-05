The Daily Whatever Show, Feb 4: Cliff Schecter

This morning’s show started with big programming news: we’re launching two new themed days on The Daily Whatever Show. I’m launching “Fine Feminist” on Thursdays, a feminist-focused space meant to push back against the bizarre cultural moment where mainstream outlets are treating women’s equality as a debate prompt.

Tomorrow’s first episode will feature Melissa Corrigan, she/her and Rachel @ This Woman Votes to talk about the SAVE Act and how it could quietly punish millions of women who’ve changed their names. Melissa and I have an article about the SAVE Act dropping on Blue Amp Media at 9am ET tomorrow, so you’ve got an hour before the show starts to read it.

Then next week, Lawrence will kick off a Monday queer takeover show with Aidan Wharton as his first guest, framed honestly as both community-building and necessary in a political climate where basic rights feel newly fragile.

Programming updates out of the way, our guest Cliff Schecter joined, providing exactly the straight white guy perspective everyone was pretending to desperately need. He slipped easily into the rhythm of the show: funny, sharp, and very serious underneath the jokes.

The conversation moved from dark humor about political “sellouts” to something heavier — the growing reality that democracy isn’t just being tested, it’s being actively dismantled in public.

Cliff talked about his open letter defending the First Amendment after the arrest of the “Minnesota Four,” arguing that this wasn’t another norm-breaking headline, but a real Rubicon moment. I emphasized how Blue Amp is turning that letter into an actionable campaign, with hundreds already signing on.

Click on the link to add your name!

There were also smaller gut-punch headlines woven in, like major layoffs at the Washington Post and France raiding X’s offices, reminders that legacy media and tech power are both in free fall.

The episode closed in that very Daily Whatever way: a mix of laughter, urgency, and the sense that the people paying attention are going to have to speak louder now.

Thank you Kait Justice, Melissa Corrigan, she/her, NeuroDivergent Hodgepodge, Dr. Mary M. Marshall, Sushipheliac 🍣🍥🍣, and many others. Thank you to Karen Marie Shelton for moderating The Whatever chat and Yanni Hamburger for being a mod on our YouTube channel.

I’ll be back bright and early Thursday morning for the inaugural Fine Feminist Hour with my first guest Melissa Corrigan, she/her and Rachel @ This Woman Votes. Please join us.

We love you all—truly!—mean it.