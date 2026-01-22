The Daily Whatever Show, Jan 22: Bestie Chat

I was juggling my usually chaotic morning—an affectionate, yet oddly manipulative pup, last night’s impromptu Crone Cocktail Hour with Ossiana Tepfenhart and Karen Marie Shelton, and karaoke at my favorite Seattle dive—while Lawrence was navigating his own morning grumbles.

Despite the discombobulation, the energy was warm and wry, the kind that only emerges when best friends are left to riff freely. Without a guest to center us, we dove into the stories and people, making me cautiously optimistic this week.

First, the Sascha Riley story dominated the conversation. Ellie Leonard’s investigative work on the claims of sexual assault involving high-profile Republicans was complicated, graphic, and unverified, but her careful, methodical reporting highlighted the integrity required in 21st-century journalism.

I reflected on how Substack and independent reporting are carving a space for citizen journalists to hold power accountable, even as legacy media falters, and made it clear that we are unequivocally standing behind Ellie’s work.

From there, we turned to stories that inspired hope rather than horror. A previous show guest, Bree Fram, the former colonel and highest-ranking trans member of the military, announced her congressional run after being let go due to her identity.

Her courage and insistence on continuing to fight, even in the face of systemic obstacles, offered a stark contrast to the dysfunction and cruelty we often witness from elected officials. Hearing her speak, I felt that rare, almost nostalgic pride in democracy, the kind we used to get from shows like The West Wing.

Amid these reflections, we also shared on-the-ground reports from Minneapolis, where ICE’s actions and the community’s fierce, decentralized resistance reveal both the horrors of state overreach and the power of ordinary people organizing collectively.

The stories of neighbors braving temperatures of negative 20 degrees to protect childcare centers and vulnerable communities were sobering yet exhilarating, a reminder that courage and resilience persist even under threat.

Finally, as the show wound down, we touched on the current new moon period and the practice of setting intentions for the good of all concerned—a grounding note to end a morning that bounced between absurdity, outrage, and inspiration.

Tomorrow, we’ll welcome Matt McNeil from the MattMcNeilShow for Fucked-up Friday, continuing our tradition of amplifying voices who are doing the hard work of reporting truthfully in a chaotic world.

Thank you, Melissa Corrigan, she/her, Jason Odell, Polly Walker Blakemore, Eric Lullove, Char Sundust, Mason/She/Her🩷💜💙 and our moderator Karen Marie Shelton and many others for tuning in,

We love you all—truly!—mean it.