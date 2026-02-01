Big News! I’m Launching Two New Projects

I went live today to share two projects I’ve been quietly building — and now they’re officially launching this week.

One is about feminism. The other is about writing.

Both are about refusing to shrink.

💥 Announcement #1: Fine Feminist Thursdays on The Daily Whatever Show

Starting this week, Thursdays on The Daily Whatever Show are officially a feminist takeover.

Lawrence Winnerman and I decided we each wanted a day on TDWS to really own. Mondays will be Lawrence’s day. Thursdays are mine. And I am using mine to talk about feminism—loudly, clearly, and without apology.

I’m calling the show Fine Feminist, and yes, I chose that name very intentionally.

Because it works two ways:

Fine. I’m a feminist.

And also: feminism is hot.

I’m GenX. I came of age assuming certain freedoms were just… normal. Bodily autonomy. Financial independence. No-fault divorce. The ability to direct my own life. And now I’m watching those assumptions get challenged in real time—culturally and politically.

We are living through a moment when major media outlets like The New York Times and CBS are literally asking questions like:

“Is feminism harming women?”

“Is feminism ruining work?”

Those are not neutral questions. Those are dangerous questions. And they don’t go unanswered, not in my house.

So Fine Feminist is about feminism as lived experience, not abstract theory. We’ll talk about politics, yes — but also dating, sex, relationships, beauty, parenting, power, work, and what it actually feels like to move through the world as a woman right now.

The goal is simple: push back on the narrative that feminism is the problem, and nudge the culture (even a little) in a better direction.

Launch episode

This Thursday, I’m joined by Melissa Corrigan, she/her, and we’re starting political: the SAVE Act and how it would disproportionately threaten women’s voting rights.

It felt important to begin there.

✍️ Announcement #2: I Write Out Loud

The second announcement is mine alone — I’m launching a new essay project called I Write Out Loud.

For the last few years, I’ve been a memoirist and personal essayist first. That’s my native language. But in the last year especially, politics and crisis have taken over so much of my creative bandwidth that my personal writing has slipped to the margins.

And that makes me angry.

Not just because I miss it — but because this moment is robbing artists, creators, and thinkers of the space to make beautiful, meaningful work.

So this project is my act of defiance.

Art still matters.

Beauty still matters.

Storytelling still matters.

I Write Out Loud is a curated home for the best of my memoir and personal essays, past, present, and future—all living in one intentional, designed, beautiful space.

How it works

I’ll post an essay or memoir piece nearly every day (some new, some from the archives).

Each one will include:

A designed header image.

An audio version of the story, recorded by me—not AI.

A live companion session where I’ll bring the essay to life: why I wrote it, why it matters, and other behind-the-scenes details on my creative process.

I want you to hear the stories read in my voice, as I intend for them to be heard.

“I Write Out Loud” isn’t just a tagline — it’s a stance.

It’s me saying: I’m putting my lived experience into the world on purpose, and tying it to the bigger cultural story of being a GenX woman moving through this moment in history.

Support and access

All subscribers get access my essays and audio.

Paid subscribers get access to lives featuring deeper behind-the-scenes reflections.

Founding members get all paid benefits plus a thank you page and a 30-minute one-on-one session with me (for writing/editing guidance, or just a conversation).

I welcome subscriptions at any level, paid or free.

Launch

The first new essay goes live tomorrow morning, and the daily cadence starts immediately after.

Why these two projects belong together

Fine Feminist is about pushing back on what the culture is telling us about women and power.

I Write Out Loud is about reclaiming creative space in a time that wants to steal it.

Both are about voice.

Both are about refusing silence.

Both are about choosing meaning and action over numbness.

I couldn’t be more excited about these projects, and I hope you’ll join me.

Thanks for showing up for the announcements, for the ideas, and for the leap with me. More soon. 💥✍️

Thank you Stephanie G Wilson, PhD, Natasha K., cynmac, Erin Bishop, Mason/She/Her🩷💜💙 and so many others for tuning in.

And great big huge thanks to my three newest paid subscribers: Lynette, Monica M 🇨🇦, and Margaret Williams, MS, ACC! Your support helps make this project possible and I’m so grateful—thank you, thank you.