The Daily Whatever Show, Feb 10: Political Stars with Grey Galaxie

The Daily Whatever Show is a live, unscripted morning conversation about culture, politics, and the creative voices shaping the moment.

Longtime BFFs Lawrence Winnerman and Dana DuBois approach each episode with curiosity, candor, and just enough irreverence to keep things upbeat, even on the most dire news day.

Today we welcomed the radiant 🧿Grey Galaxie🧿, a self-described “chaos witch” whose work lives at the intersection of astrology, politics, pop culture, and radical honesty.

Together we discussed:

Pluto in Aquarius & the U.S. Pluto return : why this political moment feels like collapse… and rebirth.

April as an inflection point : predictions of leaks, power fractures, and regime instability.

Victoria’s Secret, Lex Wexner & the Epstein network : capitalism, patriarchy, and grooming culture from the inside.

The next fight : why “business-as-usual” Democrats may be the real reckoning after the current regime falters.

What replaces the system: mutual aid, community, and the rise of collective, matriarchal leadership.

Plus: tarot mnemonics, chaos magic, Gillian Anderson admiration, and a spirited defense of Jagged Little Pill as the ultimate Gen X album.

Show 🧿Grey Galaxie🧿 some love by subscribing here:

Subscribe to genXy's The Daily Whatever Show so you never miss a live conversation or podcast episode.

If you’re able, please consider supporting the show with a paid subscription—now with 50% off monthly and annual subscriptions!

This isn’t corporate media. It runs on community.

Thank you Ayana Madrone 🌼, Cat: Poli-Psych, Caro Henry, Polly Walker Blakemore, Yanni Hamburger, Nick Paro, Melissa Corrigan, she/her many others for tuning in to the Live. Thanks to Karen Marie Shelton and Yanni Hamburger for moderating our Whatever and YouTube chats.

Tomorrow, February 11th, we’ll on The Daily Whatever show with guest Lorissa Rinehart.

We love you—mean it!