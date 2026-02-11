genXy

The Daily Whatever Show, Feb 11: Lorissa Rinehart

From Jeannette Rankin to the Save Act: A History of Women Pushing Back
Feb 11, 2026

The Daily Whatever Show is a live, unscripted morning conversation about culture, politics, and the creative voices shaping the moment.

Longtime BFFs Lawrence Winnerman and Dana DuBois approach each episode with curiosity, candor, and just enough irreverence to keep things upbeat, even on the most dire news day.

Today we welcomed Lorissa Rinehart of The Female Body Politic, a political women’s historian, author, speaker, and Substacker extraordinaire.

Together we discussed:

The Female Body Politic
The Female Body Politic explores the past, present, and future of women's participation in American democracy.
By Lorissa Rinehart

Thank you Melissa Corrigan, she/her, Francesca Bossert, Stuart Cohen, Maura, Musings on Interesting Times, and many others for tuning in. Thanks to Karen Marie Shelton and Yanni Hamburger for moderating our Whatever and YouTube chats.

We love you all—mean it!

