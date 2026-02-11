The Daily Whatever Show, Feb 11: Lorissa Rinehart

The Daily Whatever Show is a live, unscripted morning conversation about culture, politics, and the creative voices shaping the moment.

Longtime BFFs Lawrence Winnerman and Dana DuBois approach each episode with curiosity, candor, and just enough irreverence to keep things upbeat, even on the most dire news day.

Today we welcomed Lorissa Rinehart of The Female Body Politic, a political women’s historian, author, speaker, and Substacker extraordinaire.

Together we discussed:

The power of financial boycotts—especially from women, throughout U.S. history—and steps to take to make an impact.

The potential devastation of The Save Act, now rebranded as The MEGA Act, because what can’t Trump and co “make great again?”

Her latest book, Winning the Earthquake: How Jeannette Rankin Defied All Odds to Become the First Woman in Congress—and her forthcoming book tour!

Thank you Melissa Corrigan, she/her, Francesca Bossert, Stuart Cohen, Maura, Musings on Interesting Times, and many others for tuning in. Thanks to Karen Marie Shelton and Yanni Hamburger for moderating our Whatever and YouTube chats.

We love you all—mean it!