Dash Talks with Dana DuBois

Huge thanks to Dash for having me on his Brain Talk podcast
Dana DuBois's avatar
The Halfway Cafe's avatar
Dana DuBois and The Halfway Cafe
Jan 27, 2026

I joined Dash from The Halfway Cafe to talk about my work as a writer and podcaster, including The Daily Whatever Show and my essays on parenting, culture, and politics. We discussed how everything feels politicized right now, why “boring leadership” sounds like a dream, and how cultural storytelling—not just facts and stats—shapes political power.

I shared why I see myself as a memoirist first, even when I’m writing about democracy, and how my work weaves together personal life, culture, and politics.

We also dug into voter suppression, media literacy, and why Democrats struggle with messaging compared to the cultural force of MAGA politics. I talked about my role with Blue Amp Media, my path from Medium to Substack, and my belief that words and community still matter—even when the world feels like it’s on fire.

It’s such a rush when I get to be the guest instead of the host, and Dash, you were so welcoming and asked such great questions. Huge thanks—let’s do it again!

Thank you Sushipheliac 🍣🍥🍣, Noble Blend, Elizabeth Raven, Jennifer Wells, Maura, and many others for tuning into my live video with Dash from The Halfway Cafe!

