TDWS: Fine Feminist with Dana DuBois + Guest Lana Li

The Daily Whatever Show is a live, unscripted morning conversation about culture, politics, and the creative voices shaping the moment.

Longtime BFFs Lawrence Winnerman and Dana DuBois approach each episode with curiosity, candor, and just enough irreverence to keep things upbeat, even on the most dire news day.

Every Thursday, Dana hosts Fine Feminist, a weekly feminist killjoy takeover where dating discourse, gender politics, and whatever fresh nonsense the news is throwing at women get pulled apart in real time.

Today we welcomed Lana Li of Love Me Like a Robot, a New York–based Substack writer known for her data-driven, deeply analytical approach to modern dating — and for going on more dates than 99.99% of women (her math, not ours).

Together we discussed:

Radical self-auditing in dating — why Lana texted 13 men who dumped or ghosted her to ask for honest feedback, and what she learned from their answers.

Filtering vs. “giving men a chance” — FaceTime screens, punctuality tests, texting expectations, and why emotional leakage is the red flag more women should trust.

Choosing and feeling chosen — why real connection requires mutual enthusiasm, how “settling” backfires, and what finally shifted before Lana met her now-boyfriend.

Read and subscribe to Lana here:

