Thank you Nick Paro, Melissa Corrigan, she/her, Neurodivergent Hodgepodge, Dr. Amber Hull, Cat, and many others for tuning into my live video with Lawrence Winnerman and GenXy! Join me for my next live video in the app.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
The Daily Whatever Show, Dec 19: Fucked-Up Friday with Dr. Eric Lullove
A recording from Dana DuBois and GenXy's live video
Dec 21, 2025
Politics
GenX hot-takes on the state of the state of our union, and more.GenX hot-takes on the state of the state of our union, and more.
Recent Posts