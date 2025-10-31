genXy

The Daily Whatever, Oct 30: Authenticity in the Time of AI

The one where we get real about nose hairs, dating apps, and the uneasy blur between artificial and authentic.
Dana DuBois
and
Lawrence Winnerman
Oct 31, 2025
Transcript

Today’s The Daily Whatever Show was a true Besties Day, just Lawrence and me back on mic for the first time in weeks — which meant equal parts chaos and catharsis. Things kicked off with a sneeze, detoured through nose-hair waxing, and somehow evolved into a conversation about authenticity in the age of AI. In other words: peak us.

I shared my new online-dating adventures (complete with a Red Hot Chili Peppers–related dealbreaker), while Lawrence revealed a disturbing truth about why men over forty should never skip nose maintenance. The chat, as always, chimed in with jokes, solidarity, and t-shirt ideas — “The Beard & Breast Show” being the clear front-runner.

But beneath the laughter, this episode dove into something deeper: what it means to stay real when artificial intelligence keeps insisting it can do our jobs — and our art — better. We reflected on how they started this show partly because of AI. As the internet fills with machine-written words, a live conversation — complete with laughter, tangents, and snippets from our 40+ year friendship — feels like the truest antidote.

Lawrence described how his experiment using ChatGPT to tag show usernames went hilariously sideways (especially when his old boss Dieter Murphy, who died decades ago, allegedly entered the chat), while Dana unpacked the larger corporate delusion that AI is ready to replace human workers. Together they questioned whether technology is actually helping anyone — or just giving CEOs new excuses to lay people off.

The chat lit up with stories about workplace mandates, classroom ethics, and the creeping sense that no one ever asked us whether we wanted this. As Dana put it, “There’s no consent with AI. It’s just assumed.”

Our takeaway? The most human thing we can do right now is talk to each other — unfiltered, unautomated, and slightly over-caffeinated.

