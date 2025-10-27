Hello, friends! We’ve got some amazing guests and topics lined up for The Daily Whatever Show this week and beyond!

The Daily Whatever Show schedule this week:

Mark your calendars, because we’ve got so many amazing guests coming to The Daily Whatever Show. 🗓️

Oct 27: Limiting executive power with Tony Michaels

Oct 28: Let’s talk New Music for Olds with Christian Finnegan

Oct 29: It’s time for reparations with Marlon Weems

Oct 30: Hanging with Lawrence and Dana—our first “just us” day in two weeks!

Oct 31: Fucked-up Friday with Marlon Weems

(yes, that’s a Marlon twofer this week and we are so here for it!)

Nov 1: Epstein files updates with the everyone’s favorite Epstein investigator, Ellie Leonard

Be sure to join us each weekday at 10am ET/7am PT, and on Saturdays at noon ET/9am PT for The Daily Whatever Show!

We love you, mean it!

Lawrence Winnerman and Dana DuBois (Troublemakers in Charge at GenXy)