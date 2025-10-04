The Daily Whatever, Oct 3: Fucked-up Friday with Marlon Weems

This week on The Daily Whatever Show, Fucked Up Friday was one for the books, because we finally got to welcome the brilliant and endlessly entertaining

. Former Wall Street trading desk boss, finance entrepreneur, and now the sharp voice behind

on Substack, Marlon brought his trademark mix of wisdom, wit, and “bottom line: we’re fucked” honesty.

As always, Fucked Up Friday means three deranged news stories go head-to-head, and the audience decides which one is the most nightmare-inducing. Spoiler: everybody loses.

I kicked things off with dystopia made flesh — reports that Trump and his circle are allegedly using AI facial recognition on generals and staff, scanning for disloyal eyebrow twitches and grimaces. That’s not a sci-fi novel; that’s real authoritarian police-state energy.

Dana brought the second contender: Apple yanking an app from its store that let people report ICE agents in their neighborhoods. The app was grassroots resistance in action — and Apple, sitting on a mountain of “fuck you” money, caved instead of standing up. A gut punch for anyone who thought Big Tech might still have a spine.

Then came Marlon’s entry, and he didn’t hold back: ICE is now recruiting — or outright impressing — convicts into service. Think about that. The agency tasked with detaining and deporting migrants is quietly building a pipeline from prison cells into its enforcement machine. It’s not just fucked up; it’s authoritarianism 101, the stuff history books usually file under “regimes to be avoided.” Marlon laid it out with clarity, humor, and the kind of moral outrage that hits harder because it’s so rooted in reality.

So who “won” this round of Fucked Up Friday? Nobody. The audience weighed in, but the truth is all three stories were so chilling that victory is beside the point. This game is designed to remind us just how off the rails things have become — and with Marlon’s wisdom and wit elevating the conversation, the reminder hit even harder.

The week was heavy. The system’s broken. But ending it with Marlon—and with all of you in the chat—felt like therapy. That’s the point of Fucked Up Friday: rage, receipts, and a little relief.

We love you all, mean it!!