genXy

genXy

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1

The Daily Whatever, Oct 3: Fucked-up Friday with Marlon Weems

Taylor’s thighs, Wall Street lies, and an extra-long TDWS with Marlon Weems.
Dana DuBois's avatar
Lawrence Winnerman's avatar
Marlon Weems's avatar
GenXy's avatar
+1
Dana DuBois
,
Lawrence Winnerman
,
Marlon Weems
, and 2 others
Oct 04, 2025
1
Share
Transcript

This week on The Daily Whatever Show, Fucked Up Friday was one for the books, because we finally got to welcome the brilliant and endlessly entertaining

Marlon Weems
. Former Wall Street trading desk boss, finance entrepreneur, and now the sharp voice behind
The Journeyman.
on Substack, Marlon brought his trademark mix of wisdom, wit, and “bottom line: we’re fucked” honesty.

As always, Fucked Up Friday means three deranged news stories go head-to-head, and the audience decides which one is the most nightmare-inducing. Spoiler: everybody loses.

I kicked things off with dystopia made flesh — reports that Trump and his circle are allegedly using AI facial recognition on generals and staff, scanning for disloyal eyebrow twitches and grimaces. That’s not a sci-fi novel; that’s real authoritarian police-state energy.

Dana brought the second contender: Apple yanking an app from its store that let people report ICE agents in their neighborhoods. The app was grassroots resistance in action — and Apple, sitting on a mountain of “fuck you” money, caved instead of standing up. A gut punch for anyone who thought Big Tech might still have a spine.

Then came Marlon’s entry, and he didn’t hold back: ICE is now recruiting — or outright impressing — convicts into service. Think about that. The agency tasked with detaining and deporting migrants is quietly building a pipeline from prison cells into its enforcement machine. It’s not just fucked up; it’s authoritarianism 101, the stuff history books usually file under “regimes to be avoided.” Marlon laid it out with clarity, humor, and the kind of moral outrage that hits harder because it’s so rooted in reality.

So who “won” this round of Fucked Up Friday? Nobody. The audience weighed in, but the truth is all three stories were so chilling that victory is beside the point. This game is designed to remind us just how off the rails things have become — and with Marlon’s wisdom and wit elevating the conversation, the reminder hit even harder.

The week was heavy. The system’s broken. But ending it with Marlon—and with all of you in the chat—felt like therapy. That’s the point of Fucked Up Friday: rage, receipts, and a little relief.

Subscribe now.

Thank you

Brain of J-Hawk (he/him)
,
Rachel Hendricks
,
Mandy Ohman
,
Ellen Sherman
,
Yanni Hamburger
,
MorganX
,
Niki
,
Stephanie G Wilson, PhD
,
Lawrence Winnerman
,
Mkwawa shujaa
,
The One Minute Daily Boost
,
Karen Marie Shelton
,
Christiane mccafferty
,
Nichole 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️
,
OldHenCharlie
,
Shoy
,
Bud Jones
,
Musings on Interesting Times
,
Kimmy Win
,
Dana DuBois
,
Theopolis Wonderbread
,
John Pearce😀🦋🌈 🦅🌻
,
Sushipheliac 🍣🍥🍣
,
Gloria Jean Brewer
,
Marney
,
Scott
,
LeftieProf
,
Dr. James Q
,
Courtney 🇨🇦
,
Cat
,
Mike
,
Lynette
,
kevinalexander
Victor Cardenas
,
James Woodruff
,
Char Sundust
,
Golda
,
Beth Cruz
,
Richard Bruck, MD
,
Patricia Struble
,
Christopher Munt
,
Mason/She/Her🩷💜💙
,
Divinely Appointed
,
Donna Dupont
,
Elizabeth Futrell
,
Robin Moore
,
Noble Blend
,
Robin Wilding
,
Morgan
,
Sloane
,
Yannick
, @Morgan,
KSHERNANDEZ
,
The MetamorphoSister
,
Grainsberger
,
Meredith Guy
,
Jim Wooldridge
,
Gary F
,
Valerie Smyth
,
Gordon Soukoreff
,
Sherrie R
,
Lynn L
,
Tung no
,
Nick Paro
,
Jeanne Elbe
,
Jim Dandy
,
elle vj
,
Stan Kelly
,
William
,
Jason Odell
,
Roberto Lopez
,
Stephanie Barber
,
Michael Ruchlis
,
STrumbule
,
Beverley McTigue
,
Carrie
,
Brushy 🦝📚
,
Egberto Willies
,
Mr. Bento
,
Barb Brown
,
Haven St Joe
,
Patrick Hanley
,
David G
,
Polly Walker Blakemore
,
Pacsafety
,
Kimberly Briedis
,
Alicia C.
,
Nichole
,
kacfleming1
,
Cat
,
EGHamm
,
MollyNC
,
Thomas
,
Lisa | We Are The Third Estate
,
India
,
Maureen Drews
,
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
,
Tina Tyler
,
Caro Henry
,
Marlon Weems
,
Randy
,
Dann
,
Eileen’s Substack
James Sodon
,
Lisa Jensen
,
KiKi Walter
,
Allen Alston
,
Susan
,
Damon
,
john king (MY HUMBLE OPINION)
,
Michele Mason
,
Trishd2020
,
Karin Lunsford
,
Robert Klein
,
LibertyGuardian
,
Margin
Susan
,
Tracy Burnell
,
Patrick Leggett
,
Leanna
,
KC
,
Cynthia De Landro
,
KBridson
,
Luna
,
Ace Mower
,
Lillian Taiz ❌👑
,
Harry Hogg
,
MLR
,
Cazar

We love you all, mean it!!

genXy is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 GenXy
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture