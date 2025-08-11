genXy

Share post
The Daily Whatever, August 11: Plans and Plot Twists

Our new tech tool is working, we ask for feedback, and Lawrence reads his latest
GenXy
Lawrence Winnerman
Dana DuBois
Aug 11, 2025
GenX is scrappy, resilient, curious, and knows how to roll with the punches. When it comes to tech, we tend to be early adopters—and here at genXy, we resemble that remark.

Dana DuBois
and I are using a new tool called Restream (if you’re interested in learning more, go to Restream.io and check it out. Use code RESTREAM20 to save 20%, and tell them Lawrence Winnerman sent you!) to get more features and quality for The Daily Whatever, and our Saturday premier was rife with challenges. However, y’all stuck with us, offered some GREAT feedback, and today’s show went quite well. I may have been up til Midnight to get it to work, but we did it!

We also want to know what you think! Both of the new visual formats, but also what you think about The Daily Whatever, and what you love (or hate) about the show. Please DM us—we’d sincerely love to hear from you.

I had a chance to plug our Merch Store, which is a personal passion project of mine.

And hey—we’re on all the socials now, so please go like and subscribe (pretty please?). You can find everything through our Linktree!

I did a reading from my latest chapter, and got to talk about it a bit. Read it here:

Lawrence Winnerman | SCIENCE FICTION
Light Shines Through | Chapter 5 - Jackie
Jackie | November 2041 – Seattle, Tahoma – Free Republic of Cascadia…
Read more
14 days ago · 7 likes · Lawrence Winnerman

*Pssst! It’s our Summer Pledge Drive!

For just $22 ANNUALLY, you can support GenXy and Dana & Lawrence’s personal ‘Stacks. Here’s how:

