The Daily Whatever, Aug 23: GenX Feminist Hot Takes with Ally Hamilton

A fascinating podcast despite the technological meltdowns...
Dana DuBois
,
Lawrence Winnerman
,
Ally Hamilton
, and
GenXy
Aug 24, 2025
Transcript

The very best part of Substack is meeting amazing writers who feel like best friends.

That’s how we both feel about

Ally Hamilton
.

We first met Ally when she commented on

Dana DuBois
’ viral essay, “Middle-Aged Men Keep Ogling My 16-Year-Old,” offering her firm-yet-empathetic wisdom to a troll who in no way deserved them.

What she shared in today’s podcast about her experiences with men while growing up in New York City was at times hard to hear—but so important. It’s the story of how many of us girls came into womanhood, and how we now parent our daughters with equal parts fear and fight.

This podcast is an extra-long one, in part due to a few technical snafus. But it’s totally worth every minute.

We need to have Ally back soon, as we didn’t even get to dig into her incredible recent essays. But you all should read them, as they’re glorious.

Come As You Are
You Do Not "Owe" Your Husband Sex
Hi. I’m starting to worry about all of us and the really obvious things that people need to hear in certain parts of the internet and the manosphere and the world…
Read more
10 days ago · 98 likes · 64 comments · Ally Hamilton
Come As You Are
Covfefe, the Musical
My kids are old enough that they drive my car, even my youngest. She’s sixteen, she has her permit, so she drives with me while I try to stifle any urges to gasp, or say “Watch out!” too loudly - and fail more often than I’d like. She’s doing really well, but we live in Los Angeles and people drive like … well, like they live in Los Angeles, I guess. It…
Read more
3 days ago · 51 likes · 33 comments · Ally Hamilton

Huge thanks to

Abstracts by Abstract
,
Alan Wiley
,
Ally Hamilton
,
Aquatic environ
,
Armand
,
Sabine Schumann
,
Beth Andrews
,
R.V. Hughes
,
BJ Roberts
,
KB 🙋🏼‍♀️🧩🔍⚖️✨
,
Lisa Jensen
,
Cathy Johnson
,
Cindy
,
PamC
,
Damon Kenner
,
Dana DuBois
,
David Bowles
,
Kim T
,
Dorie B
,
Doug r
,
Ella Laura
,
Gatto Sospetto
,
Hermione McKee
,
Holly Sabiston
,
Jack
,
J’Lynn Davis
,
JMull
,
JoAnna
,
Joan Stommen
,
Joanne Partin
,
Judith
,
judyth Watson-Remy
,
Julie Farman
,
Karen
,
Karen Marie Shelton
,
Kate Mapother
,
Katherine A Hyzer
,
Kat Lo
,
Kennis Martin
,
Kevin
,
Kim Taylor
,
Gayla Kunis
,
MoonWater (Kosta*Κώστα)
,
Kimmy Win
,
Jo
,
Leanne Senter-Barbour
,
The Momster
,
Linnea
, @livetruetoyou,
The One Minute Daily Boost
,
Laura K
,
LPC
,
Lawrence Winnerman
,
Lynn Kay
,
Marble
,
Marcia Wine
,
Mary Massie
,
Mayra Vasquez Sells
,
MD RONY MIR
,
Michele Hornish
,
Moira Macdonald
,
MorganX
,
Jane Kowalski
,
Peter William Murphy
,
Nancy Soles
,
Mary
,
Ellie Leonard
,
RJ Sykes
,
Rob Tourtelot
,
Rob Goldman
,
Shelly Barbal
,
Sherri Nourse
,
Nick Paro
,
Sir James Wood
,
Stan Kelly
,
suri
,
Susan Simon
,
Kiwi Rebel
,
tecolote42
,
Tere Rabreau
,
The Bathrobe Guy 👘
,
Tina Tyler
,
Teresa M Jemming Hartman
,
Tom Young
,
Tom Kudla
,
Tracy Stewart
,
Pat
,
Lisa | We Are The Third Estate
,
Wendy Spendiff
, and
Yolanda D.

We love you all, mean it!

Also—did we mention, we’re having a Summer Pledge Drive?

For just $22/year, you can support GenXy and Dana & Lawrence’s personal Substacks.

Here’s how:

