The Daily Whatever, Aug 23: GenX Feminist Hot Takes with Ally Hamilton

The very best part of Substack is meeting amazing writers who feel like best friends.

That’s how we both feel about

.

We first met Ally when she commented on

’ viral essay, “

,” offering her

to a troll who in no way deserved them.

What she shared in today’s podcast about her experiences with men while growing up in New York City was at times hard to hear—but so important. It’s the story of how many of us girls came into womanhood, and how we now parent our daughters with equal parts fear and fight.

This podcast is an extra-long one, in part due to a few technical snafus. But it’s totally worth every minute.

We need to have Ally back soon, as we didn’t even get to dig into her incredible recent essays. But you all should read them, as they’re glorious.

Huge thanks to

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

, @livetruetoyou,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

, and

We love you all, mean it!

Also—did we mention, we’re having a Summer Pledge Drive?

For just $22/year, you can support GenXy and Dana & Lawrence’s personal Substacks.

Here’s how:

Subscribe to genXy for $20/year.

Subscribe to Dana DuBois for $1/year.

Subscribe to Lawrence Winnerman for $1/year