As much as

and I love podcasting—and we really,

love podcasting—our first creative love is always writing. So each week, we aim to dedicate at least one

to talk about our latest stories.

reallyThe Daily Whatever Show

This week we each shared one (a sci-fi one for Lawrence, and a personal essay for Dana, as per usual). Then we opened up the show to other writers to come on and share their work. We had the pleasure of hosting both

and

for mini interviews, and got a few more story links from the “Whatever” live chat to share.

Here are our latest stories—those we discussed, and those shared in the chat:

I’m not sure why mine is so GIGANTIC compared to the others, so I’ve put it last in the list…

Huge thanks to everyone who joined us today, including

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

, and

.

We love you all, we mean it!

Tomorrow join us as we welcome back

to talk about marriage equality, the Supreme Court challenge to Obergefell, his book release, and more!

Here’s us for the remainder of the week…