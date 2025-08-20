genXy

The Daily Whatever, Aug 20: What Are We All Writing? (with Melissa Corrigan and Nick Paro)

Above and beyond all else: we are here on Substack as storytellers. So let's share our stories.
Dana DuBois
,
Lawrence Winnerman
,
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
, and 2 others
Aug 20, 2025
Transcript

As much as

Lawrence Winnerman
and I love podcasting—and we really, really love podcasting—our first creative love is always writing. So each week, we aim to dedicate at least one The Daily Whatever Show to talk about our latest stories.

This week we each shared one (a sci-fi one for Lawrence, and a personal essay for Dana, as per usual). Then we opened up the show to other writers to come on and share their work. We had the pleasure of hosting both

Melissa Corrigan, she/her
and
Nick Paro
for mini interviews, and got a few more story links from the “Whatever” live chat to share.

Here are our latest stories—those we discussed, and those shared in the chat:

Lawrence Winnerman | SCIENCE FICTION
Light Shines Through | Chapter 6 - Jake
Jake | November 2041 — Dutton, Georgia, New Confederate States of America…
Read more
5 days ago · 3 likes · Lawrence Winnerman
The Panicked, Unpaid Writer
August - a short story
Though mostly true, I’ve changed this story and its characters just a bit for anonimity…
Read more
4 months ago · 86 likes · 33 comments · Ellie Leonard
Sick of this Shit with Nick
Body and mind
Body and mind, left shredded far behind. While the storm clouds roll in, the pains begin. Tearing apart, wind whipping at the mind. Lost in the flash of pain, surging within. Floating into the void, I drift away. Silently lost inside a world so stark. Suddenly hit, your body will betray. Shooting straight down, striking it is the spark. Lashing from hip to toe, it strips you down. Naked to all the pain coursing right through. Pulsing from toe to hip, with pain to drown. Gasping for air as storms begin anew. Roiling inside, same as clouds up high. Churning inside, rumbling an angry sky…
Read more
3 days ago · 20 likes · 17 comments · Nick Paro
Letters from the Momster
The Hardest Call of My Career
Letter from the Mailbox at 10:05 p.m…
Read more
7 days ago · 13 likes · 7 comments · The Momster
CounterStory Media
“The Shelter Of The Church”
First published on Medium.com 5SEP2024…
Read more
5 days ago · 22 likes · 1 comment · Melissa Corrigan, she/her
Does She Shut Up?!
The Rage Rag
Welcome to the Rage Rag, where we share expressions of anger, exasperation, frustration, and justifiable rage from the women of the world. Consider a paid subscription to support our momentum in building a platform for the female voice to yell, shriek, snarl, and roar so that our words may land like seeds on fertile soil in the ears and minds of all of …
Read more
4 days ago · 4 likes · Melissa Corrigan, she/her
Culture

Falling in Love Through My Thumbs, Pt 2

Dana DuBois
·
Aug 17
Falling in Love Through My Thumbs, Pt 2

(Read Falling In Love Through My Thumbs, Pt 1.)

Read full story

I’m not sure why mine is so GIGANTIC compared to the others, so I’ve put it last in the list…

Huge thanks to everyone who joined us today, including

The Wandering Quill
,
Arianna Barrios
,
BiffBiff
,
Bryan Hagerla
,
Bonnie Emmerich
,
Brushy 🐺 📚
,
Bud Jones
,
Jeanne Elbe
,
Carlyn Beccia
,
Carol
,
Carol Ann Power
,
Carolyn Grey
,
Cat
,
Christy B.
,
cdl
,
OldHenCharlie
,
Christie Y
,
cynmac
,
Dalai Mama 💗
,
Dale Scaringi
,
Damon Kenner
,
Dana DuBois
,
Deb Henderson
,
EBS
,
E.R.J. McKay
,
Eugene Katzman
,
Frederic Poag
,
Frits Jakma
,
Fusae Hikari
,
Füsun Aydın
,
Marney
,
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
,
Jennifer Winningham
,
Judith Evans
,
Judith Simmons
,
Karen Marie Shelton
,
PhemK
,
Kathrine
,
Kenneth
,
Kevin
,
Kevin Alexander
,
Kim Taylor
,
Sandra Tuttle
,
Kris Winters
,
The Momster
,
Lisa GK
,
Lisa Paterson
,
Lawrence Winnerman
,
MorganX
,
Patricia Shaw
,
Paul kirkpatrick
,
Polly Walker Blakemore
,
Kathleen
,
Musings on Interesting Times
,
Noble Blend
,
Ellie Leonard
,
Richard Hogan, MD, PhD(2), DBA
,
Robert Sawers
,
Robin Wilding
,
Nick Paro
,
Soni Knapp
,
Susan Houghland
,
Maria
,
Chester B.
,
Tom Kudla
,
Lisa | We Are The Third Estate
,
Wendy Spendiff
,
William
,
Won't Back Down!
, and
Yolanda D.
.

We love you all, we mean it!

Tomorrow join us as we welcome back

Mr. Troy Ford
to talk about marriage equality, the Supreme Court challenge to Obergefell, his book release, and more!

Here’s us for the remainder of the week

