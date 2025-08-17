We’ve got some amazing guests and topics lined up for The Daily Whatever Show this week!

Let’s just jump in and tell you all about them, shall we?

We shall.

The Daily Whatever Show schedule:

Monday, Aug 18: About a Sleepless “Banner & Backbone” Launch Weekend

just launched a brand new publication called

(with friends of

and

). And they launched in an epic way—with a 24-hour Live marathon. And truly, it was

. So we’re going to start the week by catching up with Lawrence and hearing all about it.

The Daily WhateverEPIC

After he gets a really long nap.

Tuesday, Aug 19: Who’s (Not) the Boss? GenX, Apparently.(with Jonathan Small)

The Daily Whatever Show is excited to welcome back

of Small Talk, a self-professed “GenX whisperer” and damn fine human to know. He wrote a wicked retort of a story called

. We especially loved his subhead:

“They blame bad timing and lack of vision. I call bullshit.”

We agree. We think GenX is exactly primed to lead, right now. And we can’t wait to talk about why and how with Jonathan.

Wednesday, Aug 20: What We’re Writing

As much as we love podcasting, we here at genXy are writers at heart. So we’re always gonna tell you about our latest and greatest stories. This week, Dana brings you the conclusion of her virtual love story with “Falling in Love Through My Thumbs, Pt 2.” And Lawrence will read the latest chapter in his speculative fiction serialized novel, The Shattered World Series (link to come soon).

What are you writing this week? Be sure to join us and weigh in with your latest project in the comments.

Thursday, Aug 21: On Obergefell (with Mr. Troy Ford)

It’s been a minute since we hosted one of our favorite authors and expats

to

! He may live in Spain now (who us, jealous??), but he’s still got an eye on the challenge to Obergefell and marriage equality in the U.S., and we’re eager to talk it out with him. It’s also been a few months since the release of his debut novel,

, and we’re eager to hear more about how life as an official published author is going.

Friday, Aug 22: Fucked-up Friday (with Ellie Leonard)

The Daily Whatever Show

Fucked-up Friday is our favorite day of the week, when we invite a special guest to join us, and each of us pick what we think was the most egregious news story of the week… as a competition. In the end, our Live audience (aka “The Whatevers”) votes for the very best fucked-up story. This week we’re beyond thrilled to welcome

from Red Pencil Script as our guest!

We first met Ellie during the

24-hour Live this weekend and we’re blown away by her incisive commentary and immense knowledge around the Epstein case. Turns out, she’s a professional researcher and writer who’s worked on some

.

Fucked-up Friday is always amazing but this week’s episode with Ellie is going to be next level. Don’t miss it!

Saturday, Aug 23: GenX Feminist Hot Takes (with Ally Hamilton)

first got our attention when she left some

on Dana’s viral

story. Her latest story

is yet another exasperated GenX feminist sigh of, I can’t believe this story needs to be written. Don’t men already know these things already?

The comments section always lets us know—no, no they do not.

So we’re bringing Ally on to deconstruct both stories, and to share our wish that we’d rather be writing about what fills us with joy, rather than shining a light on men’s bad behaviors.

And yet, here we are. This episode is recommended for feminist killjoys and allies of all sorts.

)