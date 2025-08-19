The Daily Whatever, Aug 19: Who’s (Not) the Boss? GenX, Apparently

Why is everyone talking about GenX these days?

It’s hard to keep up with the recent onslaught of think-pieces about our overlooked generation, but today’s special guest

has done a damn good job at it.

First the Wall Street Journal wrote about how we’re getting passed up for CEO roles. And Jonathan responded.

Then the New York Times responded to the Wall Street Journal and called us all Losers, Baby. And again, Jonathan responded.

Have a read, and be sure to check in for all three of our hot-takes about what the media is missing in the GenX story, as well as loads of musical references (and especially the epic Upstairs at Eric’s by Yaz).

