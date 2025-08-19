genXy

The Daily Whatever, Aug 19: Who’s (Not) the Boss? GenX, Apparently

With very special guest—and GenX whisperer—Jonathan Small. He gets knocked down, but he gets up again.
Dana DuBois
,
Lawrence Winnerman
,
Jonathan Small
, and
GenXy
Aug 19, 2025
Why is everyone talking about GenX these days?

It’s hard to keep up with the recent onslaught of think-pieces about our overlooked generation, but today’s special guest

Jonathan Small
has done a damn good job at it.

First the Wall Street Journal wrote about how we’re getting passed up for CEO roles. And Jonathan responded.

Then the New York Times responded to the Wall Street Journal and called us all Losers, Baby. And again, Jonathan responded.

Have a read, and be sure to check in for all three of our hot-takes about what the media is missing in the GenX story, as well as loads of musical references (and especially the epic Upstairs at Eric’s by Yaz).

Here’s where you can find us for the rest of the week:

We love you, mean it!

