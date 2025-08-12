genXy

The Daily Whatever, Aug 12: Falling in Love Through My Thumbs, Part 1

Tech trials, merch, and long distance online romance
GenXy
,
Lawrence Winnerman
, and
Dana DuBois
Aug 12, 2025
Share

Today

Dana DuBois
shared her latest—a story from several years ago about falling for someone online, and the hopes and tribulations found therein. Check it out here:

Culture

Falling in Love Through My Thumbs, Pt 1

Dana DuBois
·
Aug 11
Falling in Love Through My Thumbs, Pt 1

Love loves an obstacle.

Read full story

