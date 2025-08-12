The Daily Whatever, Aug 12: Falling in Love Through My Thumbs, Part 1

Todayshared her latest—a story from several years ago about falling for someone online, and the hopes and tribulations found therein. Check it out here:
Thank you, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
I had a chance to plug our Merch Store, which is a personal passion project of mine.
And hey—we’re on all the socials now, so please go like and subscribe (pretty please?). You can find everything through our Linktree!
*Pssst! It’s our Summer Pledge Drive!
For just $22 ANNUALLY, you can support GenXy and Dana & Lawrence’s personal ‘Stacks. Here’s how:
Subscribe to genXy for $20/year.
Subscribe to Dana DuBois for $1/year.
Subscribe to Lawrence Winnerman for $1/year
Share this post