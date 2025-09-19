genXy

Dirty Talk with Lawrence and Füsun with special guests Samantha Paige and Leo from Trans Collective! Ep. 14: Trans 101. 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍⚧️

Trans voices talking about real, lived experiences
We had an incredible show today - thanks to everyone who showed up and participated!

I was happy to step down to make room for Leo from

Trans Collective
to join with
Samantha Paige (she/they)
and
Füsun Aydın
. I would like to sincerely thank these three brave people for speaking with such clarity and wisdom about their lived experiences.

This episode is worth watching or listening to again!

Thank you

Dana DuBois
,
Vika
,
Keli Osborne
,
Susan Theriault
,
Brushy 🐺 📚
,
Soso
,
Lawrence Winnerman
,
MorganX
,
Cindy
,
Not Exatcly Ana
,
From Now to France
,
Pat
,
Steve Wolf
,
Jacob Summers
,
Breanna Mariposa
,
The One Minute Daily Boost
,
Karen Marie Shelton
,
FAE of HUE
,
Catherine Mommsen
,
Niki
,
Scott Kretschmer
,
Yanni Hamburger
,
The Opinionated Ogre
,
Elaine Waite
,
neen
,
Stephanie G Wilson, PhD
,
Calamari
,
Becca Meant
,
Janis Tester
,
Nancy Mitchell
,
Whitneymd05
,
Gwenny
,
JillEva
,
Leanna
,
Jolene Walker
,
Steve
,
Steven Rosenzweig
,
Ebony L
,
Cat
,
Brenda B
,
Luca
,
nude art
,
Cynnova
,
Dr. Andy
,
Pamela Williamson
,
Marney
,
Nicholas Harpole
,
Golda
,
Jen B
,
Iulian
,
Karin Lunsford
,
Sheryl- smarieblanca
,
Mariellen
,
Hadley Ruach
,
Jamie Hill
,
Füsun Aydın
,
Samantha Paige (she/they)
,
Trans Collective
,
Becky Davies-Maguire
,
Kate Hynes
,
Adrian
,
<3
,
Maryann M
,
LJT
,
Rudy Giammarco
,
Megan Johnson
,
Garret
,
C Wallis
,
Scott Santana
,
Kathleen MacMurray
,
PhemK
,
Kyle - 2006 Remaster
,
EBS
,
Cat
,
maryse
,
Rebecca Mitchell
,
Independent Voter 1
,
Jake Zuppa
,
Gabriel
,
Aurora
,
J T
,
William Decker
,
Judy
,
Antaloy
,
Levi
,
garden things
,
Ryn
,
Francesco

