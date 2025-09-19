Dirty Talk with Lawrence and Füsun with special guests Samantha Paige and Leo from Trans Collective! Ep. 14: Trans 101. 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍⚧️

We had an incredible show today - thanks to everyone who showed up and participated!

I was happy to step down to make room for Leo from

to join with

and

. I would like to sincerely thank these three brave people for speaking with such clarity and wisdom about their lived experiences.

This episode is worth watching or listening to again!

Thank you

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,