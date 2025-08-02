genXy

genXy

The Daily Whatever, Aug 2: Karaoke Party 🎉

Celebrating a milestone and our community with karaoke
Lawrence Winnerman's avatar
Dana DuBois's avatar
Soso's avatar
Nick Paro's avatar
Lawrence Winnerman
,
Dana DuBois
,
Soso
, and
Nick Paro
Aug 02, 2025
10
4
We had the best time today, celebrating the milestone of hitting 50 paid subscribers with a good, ol’-fashioned karaoke party for the ages. THANK YOU to everyone who helped get us to this milestone, and who helped us celebrate today!

We love this community, and we (tho’ highly biased) think that The Daily Whatever has the best Substack morning show community of anyone out there. Take that Coffee with the Contrarians!

  • Dana karaoked the classic Baby Got Back in the voice of Richard Nixon!

  • Lawrence sang Material Girl in the voice of Henry Kissinger!

  • Soso slayyyyyyed Total Eclipse of the Heart!

  • Nick crushed The Pokemon Theme Song as Donald Trump!

See you next week, everyone! Love you, mean it!

Join us next week for more The Daily Whatever!

*Pssst! It’s our Summer Pledge Drive!

For just $22 ANNUALLY, you can support GenXy and Dana & Lawrence’s personal ‘Stacks. Here’s how:

