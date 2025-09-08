genXy

genXy

The Daily Whatever Show, Sept 8: Framing the Conversation with Shane Yirak

From understanding the Overton window to the Hot Dog Index
Lawrence Winnerman
,
Dana DuBois
,
Shane Yirak
, and 2 others
Sep 08, 2025
Huge thanks to

Shane Yirak
for joining
Dana DuBois
and me on The Daily Whatever Show this morning! We spoke about the way the conversation around all issues in this country get framed, and how that frame is often right-wing and biased against any left-leaning perspectives.

We spoke about the Overton Window, and Shane's latest article:

The Iron Web: How Greed, Fear, And Power Are Strangling Democracy Around The Globe
Not to be missed, I brought up my friend

Grey Galaxie
's recent note about hot dog prices, and we decided that the Hot Dog Index is a real thing we need to be talking about more. For real.

For just $22 ANNUALLY, you can support GenXy and Dana & Lawrence's personal 'Stacks. Here's how:

Join us tomorrow for more The Daily Whatever Show with fan favorite

Füsun Aydın
!

